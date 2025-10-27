 Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, MP Among 12 States, UT In Phase 2 Of Voter List Revision; Assam Excluded Due To NRC Process; Check Full List
Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that the second phase of Special Intensive Review (SIR) will be carried out in 12 states and union territories. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, 2026.

EC confirmed that SIR of voter lists will not take place in Assam before the 2026 Assembly elections. The state has been excluded from the first phases of the nationwide revision exercise.

The EC said that the first phase for the Bihar assembly election was successfully held with zero appeals.

“Today we are here regarding the rollout of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision. I extend my greetings to the voters of Bihar and bow before the 7.5 crore voters who took part in a successful SIR. The Commission also met election officials from all 36 states and discussed the process in detail,” CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

“The participation of voters in Bihar has set a strong example for the rest of the country,” the CEC added.

Check List

The 12 states and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will start from tomorrow are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.

Maharashtra Missing From The List

While several states are set to begin the voter list update, Maharashtra has not been included in this phase.

What Is the SIR and Why Does It Matter?

The Special Intensive Revision is a large-scale drive to update and verify names on the electoral roll. Under constitutional provisions and the Representation of the People Act, the Election Commission (EC) is responsible for ensuring that only eligible citizens, aged 18 and above and ordinarily resident in the constituency, are included as voters.

(An ordinarily resident is someone who has resided in the state for over seven years preceding the current year.)

Unlike regular annual revisions, a SIR involves a thorough review of the voter list. This means each voter must re-submit their details, and in many cases, provide supporting documents to confirm their identity, age, and place of birth.

