Assam Left Out Of SIR Phase 2 Ahead Of Assembly Elections In 2026; CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reveals List Of 12 States - VIDEO

CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi, October 27: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced a Pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) during the Election Commission of India’s press conference on Monday. He stated that the SIR exercise will be carried out in 12 states as part of the second phase of the nationwide voter list verification drive.

The surprising part of the announcement was that Assam and Mumbai were excluded from the list, even though major elections are scheduled to take place there soon. The Assam Assembly Elections and BMC Elections in Mumbai are slated for 2026. Notably, the SIR was previously conducted in Bihar ahead of its upcoming elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bihar SIR Completed in 3 Months

The Election Commission of India announced Bihar’s SIR schedule earlier in 2025. The process reportedly began with the official announcement on June 24, followed by the draft publication of electoral rolls on August 1. The SIR concluded with the final publication on September 30. The entire process was completed in just over three months.

Elections are scheduled to take place on all 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in two phases - November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes and declaration of results scheduled on November 14.

The procedure could have been announced and completed in Mumbai and Assam ahead of elections in 2026, if the stated would have been added in the second phase of the verification.

The 12 states in which that SIR will be conducted as announced by the Election Commission of India are as follows:

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

2. Goa

3. Puducherry

4. Chhattisgarh

5. Gujarat

6. Kerala

7. Madhya Pradesh

8. Uttar Pradesh

9. Rajasthan

10. West Bengal

11. Tamil Nadu

12. Lakshadweep

What Is SIR?

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a focused process conducted by the Election Commission of India officials to verify and update voter lists. During SIR, officials visit households to check voter details, correct errors, add new eligible voters and remove duplicate or invalid entries. It ensures the accuracy and transparency of electoral rolls before elections.

Read Also West Bengal Faces Missing Voter Lists From 2002 In 100 Booths, ECI Considers 2003 Data For SIR

However, the Election Commission has not mentioned Mumbai and Assam in the list of states which will undergo the survey. Assam and Mumbai should have been added in the list of states to undergo survey in phase 2 as elections are scheduled to take place in 2026.