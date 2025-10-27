 'Mustafabad To Be Renamed Kabirdham': CM Yogi Slams Opposition’s ‘Secularism’ As Hypocrisy - VIDEO
'Mustafabad To Be Renamed Kabirdham': CM Yogi Slams Opposition's 'Secularism' As Hypocrisy - VIDEO

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lakhimpur Kheri: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that Mustafabad will be renamed Kabirdham, saying his government is restoring the original identity of historical and spiritual places in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a grand event at the Kabirdham Ashram in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Chief Minister said that while earlier governments had renamed Ayodhya as Faizabad, Prayagraj as Allahabad, and Kabirdham as Mustafabad, the current government has been committed to reclaiming the state’s cultural and spiritual heritage. He accused the opposition of using “secularism” as a cover for hypocrisy and divisive politics.

Yogi Adityanath said his government’s focus is on promoting patriotism, preserving eternal traditions, and ensuring holistic development. Referring to the teachings of Sant Kabirdas, he said Kabir’s message of unity, simplicity, and equality continues to guide society. “Through Nirgun Bhakti, Kabirdas taught us to transcend social divisions and see the divine in every being,” he said.

Quoting Kabirdas’s couplet on the eternal bond between the Guru and the disciple, the Chief Minister said it continues to remind people of the importance of the Guru in life. He added that Kabir’s philosophy, which rejects caste and communal barriers, forms the foundation of social harmony and national unity.

The Chief Minister cautioned people to remain vigilant against forces attempting to divide society along caste and religious lines. “If these evils are not identified and removed in time, they can destroy society like a disease,” he said.

Reiterating his message of patriotism, Yogi Adityanath said, “Mata Bhoomi Putraoham – this land is not just soil but our mother and father. Serving this sacred land is the truest form of worship.”

Highlighting India’s transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the country has overcome corruption and terrorism that plagued it before 2014. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is on its way to becoming the third-largest soon,” he said.

He added that even border districts like Lakhimpur Kheri are witnessing rapid development with the construction of new roads, establishment of medical colleges, expansion of airports, and promotion of eco-tourism. He said the revival of religious sites such as Gola Gokarnanath Dham and Kabirdham is boosting both faith and tourism in the region.

Praising Sant Asangdev Ji Maharaj for his role in spirituality, drug de-addiction, and social reform, Yogi Adityanath said his work continues to inspire the youth. Warning against the growing menace of drug addiction, he said foreign forces are targeting India’s youth and urged people to limit phone use and focus on self-improvement.

The Chief Minister also highlighted his government’s initiatives for cow protection and natural farming. He said ₹1,500 per month is provided for the care of each cow and directed public representatives to ensure proper management of cow shelters. Stressing the benefits of organic farming, he said the manure from one cow is enough for 30 acres of land and encouraged farmers to move away from chemical-based agriculture. “True patriotism lies in protecting our soil, water, and crops, and freeing society from addiction,” he said.

Concluding his address, Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath Puja and performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sadguru Kabir Pujya Shri Asangdev Ji Dharamshala.

