 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Quick Action On Complaints During 'Janta Darshan'
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Quick Action On Complaints During 'Janta Darshan'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Quick Action On Complaints During 'Janta Darshan'

During the ‘Janta Darshan,’ the Chief Minister was informed about encroachments on government land. The CM immediately directed officials to investigate the matter and clear the land of encroachment. In another case, a citizen sought financial assistance for medical treatment.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Quick Action On Complaints During 'Janta Darshan' |

Lucknow: Following Diwali celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resumed his ‘Janta Darshan’ program on Monday, meeting citizens from various districts to hear their grievances firsthand. He instructed officials to ensure the timely and effective resolution of all issues and to collect feedback from complainants. Over 50 individuals presented their concerns during the session, where the Chief Minister reaffirmed that serving the public remains the government’s foremost priority.

During the ‘Janta Darshan,’ the Chief Minister was informed about encroachments on government land. The CM immediately directed officials to investigate the matter and clear the land of encroachment. In another case, a citizen sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister instructed the hospital to prepare a cost estimate and assured that no one’s treatment would be left incomplete due to financial constraints, emphasizing that the government is committed to supporting every patient in need.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Proposes Renaming Mustafabad Village As Kabirdham To honour Sant Kabir Das
article-image

A female folk singer also reached the ‘Janta Darshan.’ She told the Chief Minister that she is a folk artist and wants to perform at cultural programs. She requested him to help her get a stage. The Chief Minister immediately directed that she be allowed to perform. He said the government is prioritising folk arts in every district, organising multiple cultural events, and that registered and local artists should be given maximum opportunities to participate.

Several cases related to police were presented during the session. Many people also brought up family-related issues. On the police-related matters, the Chief Minister directed that the cases be reviewed and the complainants’ issues be resolved prom

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism And Mismanagement Mount
Mumbai: BEST Faces Deepening Crisis As E-Bus Supplier Fails To Deliver; Allegations Of Favouritism And Mismanagement Mount
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Operate 1,150 Additional Buses For Kartik Ekadashi Pilgrimage In Pandharpur; Special Facilities Announced For Devotees
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Operate 1,150 Additional Buses For Kartik Ekadashi Pilgrimage In Pandharpur; Special Facilities Announced For Devotees
Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Vigilance Awareness Week With Anti-Corruption Pledge
Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Vigilance Awareness Week With Anti-Corruption Pledge
Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1
Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host Exclusive Meet-And-Greet & Book Signing With Author Amish Tripathi On Nov 1

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Special Voter List Revision In Uttar Pradesh To Begin On October 27

Special Voter List Revision In Uttar Pradesh To Begin On October 27

'Mustafabad To Be Renamed Kabirdham': CM Yogi Slams Opposition’s ‘Secularism’ As Hypocrisy -...

'Mustafabad To Be Renamed Kabirdham': CM Yogi Slams Opposition’s ‘Secularism’ As Hypocrisy -...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Quick Action On Complaints During 'Janta Darshan'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Quick Action On Complaints During 'Janta Darshan'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Proposes Renaming Mustafabad Village As Kabirdham To honour Sant Kabir Das

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Proposes Renaming Mustafabad Village As Kabirdham To honour Sant Kabir Das

Chhath Puja Sunset Time 2025: Know Sandhya Arghya Muhurat In Bihar's Patna & Uttar Pradesh's...

Chhath Puja Sunset Time 2025: Know Sandhya Arghya Muhurat In Bihar's Patna & Uttar Pradesh's...