UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Quick Action On Complaints During 'Janta Darshan'

Lucknow: Following Diwali celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resumed his ‘Janta Darshan’ program on Monday, meeting citizens from various districts to hear their grievances firsthand. He instructed officials to ensure the timely and effective resolution of all issues and to collect feedback from complainants. Over 50 individuals presented their concerns during the session, where the Chief Minister reaffirmed that serving the public remains the government’s foremost priority.

During the ‘Janta Darshan,’ the Chief Minister was informed about encroachments on government land. The CM immediately directed officials to investigate the matter and clear the land of encroachment. In another case, a citizen sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister instructed the hospital to prepare a cost estimate and assured that no one’s treatment would be left incomplete due to financial constraints, emphasizing that the government is committed to supporting every patient in need.

A female folk singer also reached the ‘Janta Darshan.’ She told the Chief Minister that she is a folk artist and wants to perform at cultural programs. She requested him to help her get a stage. The Chief Minister immediately directed that she be allowed to perform. He said the government is prioritising folk arts in every district, organising multiple cultural events, and that registered and local artists should be given maximum opportunities to participate.

Several cases related to police were presented during the session. Many people also brought up family-related issues. On the police-related matters, the Chief Minister directed that the cases be reviewed and the complainants’ issues be resolved prom