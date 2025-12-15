UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan, Directs Swift Action On Public Grievances |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to directly engage with citizens through Janta Darshan to listen to their concerns and ensure swift solutions continues with full commitment. On Monday as well, the Chief Minister held a Janta Darshan, during which he met people from various districts of the state, patiently heard their grievances, accepted their applications, and issued clear instructions to officials for prompt and effective action.

During the session, a PAC constable raised his concern with the Chief Minister, who immediately forwarded the application to the concerned officer, with directions to resolve the matter appropriately. A farmer from Shahjahanpur complained about negligence at a paddy procurement centre.

Emphasizing that the government is continuously working for the welfare and prosperity of farmers, the Chief Minister instructed administrative officials to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience. He directed the District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur to conduct surprise inspections of procurement centres and ensure smooth procurement operations.

Petitioners from Prayagraj also presented their grievances, after which the Chief Minister directed the district and police administration to take the necessary steps to resolve them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that serving every needy person is the government’s foremost objective. He said that since its inception, the government has remained committed to the service, security, and dignity of the people. For the past eight and a half years, the administration has consistently worked to listen to public concerns and resolve them effectively.

The Chief Minister assured all petitioners that each grievance would be addressed with due seriousness and sensitivity.

The Chief Minister also interacted warmly with children who accompanied their parents to the session. He asked them their names, gifted them chocolates, encouraged them to focus on their studies, and blessed them for a bright and successful future.