Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Leader, Former MP Ramvilas Das Vedanti Dies At 77 |

Lucknow: Former Member of Parliament and senior Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader Dr Ramvilas Das Vedanti passed away on Monday after his health deteriorated suddenly during a religious discourse event in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment. He was 77.

Dr Vedanti was among the key figures of the Ram temple movement in Ayodhya and played an important role during its peak phase in the 1990s. His name was listed among the main accused in the Babri structure demolition case. Along with Swami Avaidyanath, the guru of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dr Vedanti was regarded as one of the prominent faces of the movement at the time.

A resident of Ayodhya, Dr Vedanti was elected to the Lok Sabha twice, in 1996 and 1998. He remained closely associated with religious activities and organisations linked to the Ram temple cause and continued to wield influence among saints and religious leaders.

According to family members, his mortal remains will reach Ayodhya by late evening. The final procession will be taken out on Tuesday at 10 am. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to attend the last rites.

Leaders from political and religious circles expressed grief over his demise, remembering him as a dedicated figure of the Ram temple movement whose contribution left a lasting impact on Ayodhya’s religious and political life.