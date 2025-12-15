'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi': Congress Rally Sparks Controversy Over Slogans Against Prime Minister

Jaipur: The controversial slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised by Manju Lata Meena, the Jaipur City Women's Congress District President, during the Congress's nationwide rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14, have created a row. The BJP has strongly objected to this, while the Congress leader said that she will stand by her statement.

During the Congress's nationwide rally, Manju Lata Meena raised slogans like Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi. This video of the sloganeering went viral on social media, and BJP national spokesperson Radhika Khera criticized the Congress while sharing the video on her social media account.

“This is Manju Lata Meena. Manju is the Jaipur City President of the Women's Congress. She wants to dig the grave of the PM who has been 'elected' 'three' times by the people of India. She is not some street thug but a Congress representative chosen by Rahul Gandhi himself, who is carrying forward the official Congress ideology,” said Radhika on X.

However, the Mahila Congress District President maintains that she has not given any controversial statement and stands by her remarks.

"Such slogans have been raised earlier as well. I completely stand by my statement. BJP workers raise many kinds of baseless slogans against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi. Nobody objects to that. Everyone knows how the BJP is toppling and forming governments by “stealing votes.” I haven't raised any wrong slogan, Manju.

Meanwhile, State President of the Mahila Congress, Sarika Chaudhary, defended her district president Manjulata Meena's controversial slogans, saying that BJP members also raise many objectionable slogans against our top leaders, but no action is taken against them, but our district president should have exercised restraint. No one has called for action yet. Let the party high command decide on it.