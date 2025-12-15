 'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi': Congress Rally Sparks Controversy Over Slogans Against Prime Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi': Congress Rally Sparks Controversy Over Slogans Against Prime Minister

'Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi': Congress Rally Sparks Controversy Over Slogans Against Prime Minister

During the Congress's nationwide rally, Manju Lata Meena raised slogans like Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi. This video of the sloganeering went viral on social media, and BJP national spokesperson Radhika Khera criticized the Congress while sharing the video on her social media account.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image

Jaipur: The controversial slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised by Manju Lata Meena, the Jaipur City Women's Congress District President, during the Congress's nationwide rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14, have created a row. The BJP has strongly objected to this, while the Congress leader said that she will stand by her statement.

During the Congress's nationwide rally, Manju Lata Meena raised slogans like Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi. This video of the sloganeering went viral on social media, and BJP national spokesperson Radhika Khera criticized the Congress while sharing the video on her social media account.

“This is Manju Lata Meena. Manju is the Jaipur City President of the Women's Congress. She wants to dig the grave of the PM who has been 'elected' 'three' times by the people of India. She is not some street thug but a Congress representative chosen by Rahul Gandhi himself, who is carrying forward the official Congress ideology,” said Radhika on X.

However, the Mahila Congress District President maintains that she has not given any controversial statement and stands by her remarks.

FPJ Shorts
Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services Hit At Delhi Airport
Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services Hit At Delhi Airport
ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe
ED Questions Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor In alleged Anil Ambani Group Money Laundering Probe
Planning New Year’s Eve On A Beach? 5 Stunning Coastal Destinations to Visit Instead of Goa
Planning New Year’s Eve On A Beach? 5 Stunning Coastal Destinations to Visit Instead of Goa
Exploiting Deity; Affluent Allowed Special Pujas: Supreme Court On Banke Bihari Temple Darshan Timings
Exploiting Deity; Affluent Allowed Special Pujas: Supreme Court On Banke Bihari Temple Darshan Timings
Read Also
'Modi Teri Kabra Khudegi, Aaj Nahi To Kal Khudegi': Congress Workers Raise Derogatory Slogans...
article-image

"Such slogans have been raised earlier as well. I completely stand by my statement. BJP workers raise many kinds of baseless slogans against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi. Nobody objects to that. Everyone knows how the BJP is toppling and forming governments by “stealing votes.” I haven't raised any wrong slogan, Manju.

Meanwhile, State President of the Mahila Congress, Sarika Chaudhary, defended her district president Manjulata Meena's controversial slogans, saying that BJP members also raise many objectionable slogans against our top leaders, but no action is taken against them, but our district president should have exercised restraint. No one has called for action yet. Let the party high command decide on it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services...

Dense Fog and Toxic Smog Trigger Massive Flight Disruptions Across North India, Over 400 Services...

Exploiting Deity; Affluent Allowed Special Pujas: Supreme Court On Banke Bihari Temple Darshan...

Exploiting Deity; Affluent Allowed Special Pujas: Supreme Court On Banke Bihari Temple Darshan...

MK Stalin Accuses Union Govt Of Undermining MGNREGA, Alleges Discrimination Against Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin Accuses Union Govt Of Undermining MGNREGA, Alleges Discrimination Against Tamil Nadu

‘Ghatiya Harkat’: Congress Blasts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Woman Doctor’s Hijab,...

‘Ghatiya Harkat’: Congress Blasts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Woman Doctor’s Hijab,...

Smaller UP Districts Overtake Big Cities In Stamp Duty Evasion Cases

Smaller UP Districts Overtake Big Cities In Stamp Duty Evasion Cases