Who Was Roy CJ? Confident Group Chairman Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid In Bengaluru Office

Confident Group chairman Roy CJ allegedly died by suicide at his office in Bengaluru on Friday, sending shockwaves through India’s real estate and business circles. According to initial reports, Roy sustained a gunshot wound by own gun during an Income Tax department raid at his office and died while being rushed to hospital. His body has been kept at Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout. The Income Tax department has not issued an official statement on the incident.

Born in Kochi, Dr Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, popularly known as Roy CJ, was a prominent entrepreneur with diversified business interests spanning real estate, hospitality, aviation and entertainment. He founded the Confident Group and transformed it into a major conglomerate with operations across India, the UAE and the United States.

Under his leadership, the Confident Group delivered more than 150 real estate projects. One of its most high-profile developments was the Zion Hills Golf County near Bengaluru, reportedly valued at around Rs 3,000 crore. Roy frequently highlighted the group’s “zero-debt” business model, which he described as central to its growth strategy.

Beyond business, Roy CJ served as the Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic for Karnataka and Kerala and was actively involved in social and cultural initiatives.

Though no officially verified net worth figures were available from global trackers, Roy was widely described as a billionaire businessman in media reports, with several estimates placing his wealth above $1 billion. He was also known for his lavish lifestyle, reportedly owning an extensive collection of luxury cars, private jets, high-end properties across continents, and valuable art collections.

Often speaking about his humble beginnings, Roy’s rise from modest early jobs to global entrepreneurship was frequently cited as an inspirational journey for young business leaders.