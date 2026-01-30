On Camera: Pet Dog Attacks 31-Yr-Old Software Engineer In Bengaluru, Gets 50 Stitches On Face; FIR Filed

A disturbing video has surfaced from Bengaluru showing a 31-year-old woman, who works as a software engineer, being attacked by a pet dog in a residential neighbourhood.

The incident occurred early on January 26, around 6:54 am, in Teachers’ Colony of HSR Layout, when the woman had stepped out for her morning walk. According to reports, the dog suddenly attacked her without any apparent provocation and bit her on the neck. It is said that she received nearly 50 stitches.

Hearing her screams, a man nearby rushed to help, but the dog turned aggressive towards him as well. The video shows the man grabbing the dog by its neck in an attempt to pull it away from the woman. Amid the struggle, the woman managed to get back on her feet, run indoors, and shut the gate to protect herself.

The woman suffered injuries to her face, hands, and legs. She sustained deep wounds that required immediate stitches and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, her husband lodged a complaint at the HSR Layout Police Station, accusing the dog’s owner of negligence. Police are examining the complaint and the video footage as part of the investigation.