 Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His Net Worth?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaConfident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His Net Worth?

Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His Net Worth?

While official figures are unavailable, multiple reports estimate Confident Group founder CJ Roy’s net worth at over $1 billion. He owned luxury cars including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini and a Bugatti Veyron, along with a Gulfstream G650 jet. Roy led over 150 real estate projects and often highlighted the group’s zero-debt business model.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Confident group chairman Roy CJ | Instagram/@Dr Roy Chiriankandath Joseph

Bengaluru: Confident Group founder and chairman CJ Roy shot himself dead by his own gun at his office in central Bengaluru allegedly during an Income Tax raid at his office on Friday. The Income Tax department has not issued an official statement on the incident.

Reportedly, he was hospitalised in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries. Officials are yet to release a detailed final statement. A detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

CJ Roy Net Worth

While official details of CJ Roy's net worth are not available publicly, Confident Group. Several reports estimate his net worth at over $1 billion. Roy owned more than a dozen Rolls-Royce cars, along with Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini and a Bugatti Veyron. CJ Roy also served as the Honorary Consul for the Slovak Republic in Karnataka and Kerala.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC To Build New 2,000 MLD Water Treatment Plant At Bhandup By April 2029
Mumbai News: BMC To Build New 2,000 MLD Water Treatment Plant At Bhandup By April 2029
'Lost For Words...': Novak Djokovic, Coach In Tears As Crowd Chants For Serbian Ace After Australian Open 2026 Epic | Video
'Lost For Words...': Novak Djokovic, Coach In Tears As Crowd Chants For Serbian Ace After Australian Open 2026 Epic | Video
Mumbai News: Ahead Of Budget, Civil Society Urges Govt To Double Health Spending
Mumbai News: Ahead Of Budget, Civil Society Urges Govt To Double Health Spending
Maharashtra Politics: NCP May Name Sunetra Pawar As Legislature Party Leader, Deputy CM Appointment Likely After Ajit Pawar’s Demise
Maharashtra Politics: NCP May Name Sunetra Pawar As Legislature Party Leader, Deputy CM Appointment Likely After Ajit Pawar’s Demise

Roy also owned a Gulfstream G650 private jet, luxury homes in Mumbai, Dubai and Los Angeles. He also owned an art collection featuring works by international and Indian artists.

Roy's Philanthropy

Roy supported education through scholarships worth over ₹1 crore and backed healthcare, women’s empowerment, and welfare initiatives.

Read Also
Who Was Roy CJ? Confident Group Chairman Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid In Bengaluru...
article-image

Under his leadership, the Confident Group delivered more than 150 real estate projects. One of its most high-profile developments was the Zion Hills Golf County near Bengaluru, reportedly valued at around Rs 3,000 crore. Roy frequently highlighted the group’s “zero-debt” business model, which he described as central to its growth strategy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Magh Mela Row Nears Resolution As Government Moves To Placate Shankaracharya
Magh Mela Row Nears Resolution As Government Moves To Placate Shankaracharya
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow
Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives...
Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives...
Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His...
Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His...
Tensions Rise Between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand And Yogi Adityanath As Seer Issues 40-Day...
Tensions Rise Between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand And Yogi Adityanath As Seer Issues 40-Day...