Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His Net Worth?

Confident group chairman Roy CJ | Instagram/@Dr Roy Chiriankandath Joseph

Bengaluru: Confident Group founder and chairman CJ Roy shot himself dead by his own gun at his office in central Bengaluru allegedly during an Income Tax raid at his office on Friday. The Income Tax department has not issued an official statement on the incident.

Reportedly, he was hospitalised in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries. Officials are yet to release a detailed final statement. A detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

CJ Roy Net Worth

While official details of CJ Roy's net worth are not available publicly, Confident Group. Several reports estimate his net worth at over $1 billion. Roy owned more than a dozen Rolls-Royce cars, along with Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini and a Bugatti Veyron. CJ Roy also served as the Honorary Consul for the Slovak Republic in Karnataka and Kerala.

Roy also owned a Gulfstream G650 private jet, luxury homes in Mumbai, Dubai and Los Angeles. He also owned an art collection featuring works by international and Indian artists.

Roy's Philanthropy

Roy supported education through scholarships worth over ₹1 crore and backed healthcare, women’s empowerment, and welfare initiatives.

Under his leadership, the Confident Group delivered more than 150 real estate projects. One of its most high-profile developments was the Zion Hills Golf County near Bengaluru, reportedly valued at around Rs 3,000 crore. Roy frequently highlighted the group’s “zero-debt” business model, which he described as central to its growth strategy.