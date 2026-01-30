Rajasthan Assembly Informed Of 14 Deaths, Dozens Of Doctors Suspended For Negligence | Representative Image

Jaipur: As many as 14 deaths have been reported in government hospitals of Rajasthan due to medical negligence in the past two years. This was stated by the department of medical and health in a reply in the Rajasthan legislative assembly.

These deaths include two due to mismatched blood transfusions in the Sawai Mansingh Hospital of Jaipur, known as the biggest government medical facility in the state. These included 23-year-old Sachin Sharma from Dausa in February 2024 and 23-year-old China Devi from Tonk in May 2025. Three doctors and one nursing staff member have been suspended in this case, and the investigation is going on.

In a written reply to the question of BJP MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi, the department said that so far 34 medical staff members have been suspended or dismissed for negligence in duty while departmental inquiries are underway against 20 doctors and 11 nursing staff members in cases of 10 deaths in government hospitals in various districts.

The Health Department also stated that 401 blood centers in the state were inspected in the past two years, of which the licenses of 85 centers have been suspended and 272 have been served notices for various shortcomings in the centers.

Regarding the deaths due to fake or substandard medicine, the department clarified that no deaths due to fake or substandard medicines have been confirmed in the state in the past two years. However, during this period, 69,609 medical stores were inspected, resulting in the suspension of licenses for 12,403 stores and the cancellation of licenses for 1,637. The department collected 20,770 drug samples between 2023 and 2025, of which 435 were found to be substandard and subsequently banned in the state.