Rajasthan Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Multiple Vehicles Before Crashing Into Mall's Boundary Wall In Jaipur; 'Drunk' Driver Arrested

Jaipur: A dramatic video surfaced from Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, where a speeding car rammed into multiple parked vehicles and then crashed into the boundary wall of a mall. Two people were reportedly injured in the incident.

The accused driver was taken into custody. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media. In the viral video, it could be seen that a white-coloured Tata Safari rammed at high speed into the mall’s boundary wall. The incident took place at around 1 pm near the Kisan Marg red light, reported The Times of India.

📍Jaipur, Rajasthan: CCTV footage- An over speeding car driver, allegedly drunk, lost control and rammed into 3 cars and 2 bikes.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and arrested the driver. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. After the arrest, the driver was sent for a medical examination.

The car was reportedly travelling from Bajaj Nagar towards Sanganer when the driver lost control and crashed into the mall’s boundary wall. Before hitting the wall, the car also hit two cars and three bikes, reported TOI.

After hearing a loud noise, the crowd rushed to the spot and even reportedly assaulted the driver before cops intervened. Traffic movement was disrupted for a brief period after the incident.

An FIR has been filed against the driver over the incident. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Ealier this month, a speeding Audi car went out of control near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Journalist Colony area, ramming into pedestrians and roadside vendors and leaving one person dead and at least 16 others injured, police said.

The incident occurred on a stretch that remains crowded late into the night due to the presence of food carts and temporary kiosks. According to police, the luxury vehicle was being driven at a high speed when it first struck a road divider. The impact caused the car to veer towards the roadside, where it ploughed through makeshift stalls and carts over a distance of nearly 30 metres.