Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending Stairs; Netizens Ask 'Was Driver Blind?'

A tense situation unfolded at Jaipur’s iconic Birla Temple on Republic Day after a tourist’s car mistakenly entered the temple complex and ended up on the stairway meant for devotees. The incident, which occurred on Monday amid heavy footfall, triggered panic among visitors but thankfully resulted in no injuries.

With a large number of devotees gathered to mark Republic Day, chaos erupted when a car drove through the temple’s entry gate and moved onto the descending stairs. Eyewitnesses said the driver suddenly applied the brakes after realizing the mistake, narrowly avoiding a serious accident. Videos recorded by devotees quickly spread across social media platforms, making the incident go viral.

Google maps navigation error under scrutiny

During questioning, the driver reportedly told police that he was following directions provided by Google Maps, which led him onto the temple steps instead of the designated road. Officials described the incident as a technical navigation error and noted that the vehicle was moving slowly, which helped prevent casualties.

Such navigation-related mishaps have been reported across India in recent years, especially in areas with narrow roads, pedestrian-only zones, or heritage sites not designed for vehicular movement.

Two-hour rescue operation by police

Local police reached the spot soon after being alerted and cordoned off the area to ensure public safety. It took nearly two hours to carefully remove the car from the stairs without damaging the temple premises or injuring anyone. Authorities later confirmed that the situation was fully under control and normal temple activities resumed.

Officials stated that they are first examining how the vehicle managed to enter the temple premises before deciding on any further action. No injuries or property damage have been reported so far.

Social media reacts

The incident reignited online discussions about over-reliance on digital navigation tools. Many users urged drivers to combine GPS directions with local awareness and signage, especially in crowded religious or heritage locations.

One user said, "Look at Google Maps, but try to use 70% of your brain too."

Another said, "Nahin bhai sach mein aise hi hota hai aur Main to rapido chalata hun usmein bhi yahi ho jata hai salad bataega udhar Se road hai aur vahan per sala kuchh hota Hi nahin Hai"