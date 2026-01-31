Zubeen Garg Murder Case: Court Rejects Bail Of Singer Amritaprava, Two PSOs |

Guwahati: In a major setback for the accused in the high-profile Zubeen Garg murder case, the Kamrup Metro District and Sessions Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of singer Amritaprava Mahanta and the late singer’s two personal security officers (PSOs), Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora.

The order was pronounced after detailed hearings held on January 22, during which the court had reserved its decision.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg, strongly opposed the bail pleas, arguing that the gravity of the charges and the nature of evidence ruled out any relief at this stage.

Accepting the prosecution’s submissions, the court took note of serious allegations, including criminal conspiracy and large-scale financial misappropriation. Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told the court that the two PSOs had grossly violated the trust reposed in them by the deceased artist.

“They were entrusted with money meant for Zubeen Garg’s safety and well-being. Instead of protecting him, they allegedly siphoned off the funds for personal gain,” Kamar argued. “Had there been no ill intent, they should have informed the family. Their conduct clearly indicates culpability.”

On Amritaprava Mahanta, the prosecution maintained that she was not a marginal figure in the case but an active participant in the alleged conspiracy. “She was fully involved in the chain of events linked to the crime. Considering her role and the evidence on record, there was no ground for bail,” Kamar submitted.

The prosecution also objected to three fresh petitions filed by the defence on Thursday, seeking information related to an alleged investigation in Singapore. Expressing surprise, Kamar clarified that the SIT’s probe has no connection whatsoever with any foreign investigation. “The defence cannot expect the prosecution to collect material for them. If they require documents, they must obtain them independently,” he told the court.

The court has fixed February 13 for hearing the defence petitions related to the Singapore issue, while February 16 has been scheduled for arguments on objections raised by a business partner in connection with Mahavir Aqua. Meanwhile, the SIT has moved the court seeking attachment of properties allegedly linked to the accused, including assets connected to Mahavir Aqua Water Factory and an apartment at Orchid View Apartments in Fatasil Ambari.

“If we establish that the funds were taken with the intention to misuse them, the state will proceed with confiscation as per law,” the Special Public Prosecutor said.

Reacting to the bail rejection, Garima Saikia Garg expressed relief and reaffirmed her determination to pursue justice. “We are satisfied with the court’s order. At this stage, even a discharge petition has been filed by one of the accused, which is deeply shocking,” she said.

“There should be no bail for any of the accused—now or ever. Zubeen treated everyone around him like family. Before leaving this world, he opened my eyes to the demons hidden behind familiar faces. The people of Assam are my strength, and with their support, justice for Zubeen Garg will prevail,” she added, visibly emotional.

Garima Saikia Garg and members of the SIT were present in court during the hearing, underlining the significance of the proceedings.

Earlier, bail applications filed by two other accused—Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg—were withdrawn after their counsels informed the court that the pleas were “not being pressed at this stage.”