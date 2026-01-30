Punjab: Viral Video Shows Between Food Supply Inspector And Dealer At Haridwar's Ration Shop

A serious controversy linked to the government ration distribution system has surfaced in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district after a video showing a physical altercation between a Food Supply Inspector and a ration shop dealer went viral on social media.

Inspector Reaches Shop After Villagers’ Complaints

The incident reportedly took place in the Laksar area when Food Supply Inspector Babita visited a ration shop operated by a woman identified as Sushma. The inspection was carried out following multiple complaints from villagers alleging irregularities in ration distribution.

According to the inspector, beneficiaries were allegedly asked to provide thumb impressions but were only issued slips instead of receiving food grains. It was also claimed that ration was not being distributed despite records being marked, and money was illegally collected in the name of e-KYC.

Stock Register Not Produced, Shop Sealing Attempted

During the inspection, the inspector allegedly asked the dealer to produce the stock register, which was not presented on the spot. Following the alleged violations, the officer initiated steps to seal the shop.

Physical Scuffle Caught on Camera

The situation escalated when the ration dealer reportedly resisted the sealing process. The viral video shows a heated exchange that soon turned into a physical scuffle, involving pushing, grabbing, and visible commotion. The footage has sparked widespread concern over the safety of officials on duty.

Police Complaint Filed, Probe Underway

The Food Supply Inspector has submitted a written complaint to the police regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the ration dealer has denied all allegations, calling them baseless.

The district administration has stated that the matter is under investigation and assured that strict action will be taken in accordance with rules once the inquiry is completed.