 Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel

Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel

Speaking at the ‘Save MGNREGA’ rally in Ludhiana, Bhagel also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state, saying there was complete anarchy as the gangsters were ruling the roost and that the Punjab police was working in collusion with the gangsters, he further alleged.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhupesh Baghel |

Chandigarh: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and AICC general secretary in-charge, Punjab, Bhupesh Bhagel, on Friday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for, what he alleged, ``trying to snatch away the livelihood of the poor by scrapping MGNREGA ’’ and also condemned the AAP government in Punjab for failing to take remedial measures at local level.

Speaking at the ‘Save MGNREGA’ rally in Ludhiana, Bhagel also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state, saying there was complete anarchy as the gangsters were ruling the roost and that the Punjab police was working in collusion with the gangsters, he further alleged.

Bhagel held that the Congress will restore the MGNREGA at all costs and expressed confidence that the Congress will form the government in Punjab in 2027 and the rights and livelihood of the labourers would be restored.

Speaking on the occasion, the state party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring pointed out how Congress’ Manmohan Singh government had brought in the law – MGNREGA - to provide livelihood to the poor and the marginalised.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel
Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel
CJ Roy Death: Confident Group Chairman Was Taken 10 km Away Despite Nearby Hospitals
CJ Roy Death: Confident Group Chairman Was Taken 10 km Away Despite Nearby Hospitals
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk To Mhatre, Suryavanshi & Co Ahead Of Rival Clash
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk To Mhatre, Suryavanshi & Co Ahead Of Rival Clash
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip

The PCC president also criticised the AAP government in Punjab for doing just lip service on the issue. He said, till the time the MGNREGA was restored, it could have provided some interim relief to the affected people.

Read Also
Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
article-image

Also Watch:

Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Bajwa while lashing out at the BJP government at the centre, said it was undermining the rights of both the jawans (soldiers) and the kisans (farmers).

Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa lashed out at the AAP government for what he alleged, the collapse of law and order in the state. Bhagwant Mann was the most corrupt and the most cowardly chief minister, he further alleged.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel
Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel
CJ Roy Death: Confident Group Chairman Was Taken 10 km Away Despite Nearby Hospitals
CJ Roy Death: Confident Group Chairman Was Taken 10 km Away Despite Nearby Hospitals
Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
Budget 2026: Sunday Trading Returns After 27 Years As Markets Open For Only 2nd Time
Budget 2026: Sunday Trading Returns After 27 Years As Markets Open For Only 2nd Time
PM Modi Speaks With Acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; Here’s What Was Discussed
PM Modi Speaks With Acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; Here’s What Was Discussed