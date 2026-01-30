 Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
Punjab police arrested two operatives and recovered 51.5 kg heroin in Amritsar, part of a cross-border smuggling network. A day earlier, authorities had seized 42.9 kg heroin, four grenades, a Star-mark pistol, and 46 live cartridges in the same area. The total heroin recovered in 24 hours now stands at 94.5 kg.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have busted yet another cross-border narco-smuggling network with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered 51.5 kg heroin from their possession in Amritsar area.

The development came a day after the state police busted a cross-border narco-terror network and recovered 42.9 kg heroin, four hand grenades and one Star-mark pistol along with 46 live cartridges, also from Amritsar area. With this the total recovery of heroin has reached 94.5 kg in 24 hours.

Stating that those arrested have been identified as Gurjeet Singh alias Jeet and Ranjeet Singh alias Dhillon, both residents of Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused, in active connivance with their Pakistan-based handler, were involved in cross-border drug trafficking. Detailed examination of mobile phones has unearthed multiple communication trails and other incriminating digital evidence, he said.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Suhail Qasim Mir said that in an intelligence-led operation, the police teams intercepted two suspects near Khasa area, when they were riding a motorcycle, carrying a suspicious bag placed between them. Upon search of the bag, police recovered 103 packets of heroin, weighing a total of 51.5 kilograms, he said.

