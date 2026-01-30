Punjab & Haryana Secretariat Evacuated After Bomb Threats |

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Sector 1 and the Punjab and Chandigarh’s mini-secretariat which is located in Sector 9, were evacuated on Thursday after bomb threats in the office of National Informatics Centre (NIC) were received here Thursday morning.

Notably, it was the second such incident in Chandigarh in the past 24 hours after at least 30 prominent schools had received similar emails - which triggered panic and were subsequently evacuated on Wednesday - but were turned out to be hoaxes. Pertinently, several schools in Punjab and Haryana had also received similar bomb threats via emails.

Even as the two Chandigarh buildings were put on high alert, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Chandigarh police with the latter’s bomb squad, ambulances and fire brigade were requisitioned and the buildings evacuated.

Sent from an email address of one ``Michael Gill’’, who claimed to be a Khalistan supporter, the threat was noticed around 9.30 am following which the security staff was alerted. Since by then, the employees of the two governments had already got to their respective offices, the evacuation began at around soon after am followed by searches in the premises.

While nothing suspicious had been found following the search till evening, police said that the state cyber cell is investigating the cases to trace the origin of the digital trail.

For record, the Punjab and Haryana Secretariat, located in Sector 1 is a high-security zone as it houses the offices of the chief ministers, cabinet ministers and the top bureaucrats of both Punjab and Haryana states. The Sector 9 mini-secretariat also has offices of some of the top police officers of the Punjab government.

