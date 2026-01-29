Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Punjab-Based Drug Kingpin With ₹7 Lakh Heroin After Months-Long Chase

Accused Saheb Singh alias Sabha Joginder Singh (24) |

Navi Mumbai, Jan 29: The kingpin of a drug trafficking gang operating between Punjab and Maharashtra has been arrested after months of chase by the Navi Mumbai Police.

The accused, identified as Saheb Singh alias Sabha Joginder Singh (24), a resident of Amritsar, Punjab, was apprehended from Amritsar on January 26, with heroin worth Rs 7 lakh. With this arrest, police have so far nabbed 28 accused linked to the gang and seized drugs worth nearly Rs 3.5 crore in total.

NDPS case and supply network

The arrest was made in connection with a case registered under the NDPS Act at the APMC Police Station. During the investigation, it was revealed that the heroin being supplied to Navi Mumbai had its origin in Punjab, with Saheb Singh allegedly operating as the main supplier.

He was reportedly transporting narcotics from Amritsar to Maharashtra through truck and railway routes and receiving payments online directly into his bank account.

Months-long chase by ANC

To bust the drug network, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Police launched an extensive investigation. Police teams had earlier visited Punjab on three occasions to trace the accused, but he managed to evade arrest by frequently changing mobile phones and locations.

This time, based on technical analysis of four mobile phones used by him, police tracked his movements and laid a trap in Amritsar, leading to his arrest and the seizure of heroin worth Rs 7 lakh from his possession. The court has remanded the accused to police custody till Saturday.

Multiple arrests and criminal history

According to police, a total of five cases have been registered against drug trafficking gangs within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Investigations into the chain have led to the arrest of 28 accused so far, with Saheb Singh considered a key link in the Punjab–Maharashtra drug supply network.

The accused has a criminal history under the NDPS Act, with previous cases registered at Tarn Taran Police Station and Gharinda Police Station in Punjab.

Police operation

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Squad under the guidance of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade, Assistant Police Inspector Dhumal, along with Head Constable Tayde and Police Constables Khilare, Chavan and Dhonde.

“The accused has been active in the drug cartel for at least the last five years. He also runs a textile shop in Punjab for namesake,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade, ANC.

