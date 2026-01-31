 Kolkata Fire: West Bengal BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Demands Arrest Of Food Chain Owners
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a rally near Kolkata demanding the arrest of food chain owners after a fire killed 25 people. He alleged the West Bengal government was shielding them due to TMC links and criticised delays in official response. The protest followed a Calcutta High Court order, while Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the site for fact finding.

Aritra Singha
Updated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
ANI

Kolkata: Following Calcutta High Court’s order Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had led a rally at Narendrapur near Kolkata over the devastating fire that claimed 25 lives.

Talking to the media, Adhikari demanded the arrest of food chain owners after the arrest of warehouse owner Gangadhar Das.

The Leader of Opposition had also shown a purported photo of one of the owners of the city-based food chain with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a part of her business delegation in the foreign shore.

“The state government is protecting the owners of the food chain as they are close to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). We want them to be arrested as merely arresting the owner of the warehouse and two junior officials of the food chain will not work. The Chief Minister’s house is 10 km away from the warehouse which caught fire but she had not visited the spot. The fire and emergency service minister had reached the spot after 32 hours. This is clearly inhuman,” said Adhikari.

West Bengal: Veg-Only Menu On Howrah-Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Sparks TMC-BJP Political Row
Adhikari also mentioned that even after so many days of the fire incident, bodies are still being recovered from the debris.

Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose also visited the spot which caught fire.

“I am here for fact finding and not fault finding. But there are certain lapses on the part of the authorities,” stated Bose.

