CJ Roy Death: Confident Group Chairman Was Taken 10 km Away Despite Nearby Hospitals

Bengaluru: Confident Group chairman CJ Roy allegedly died by suicide at his office in Bengaluru on Friday during an Income Tax raid. He reportedly sustained a gunshot wound from his own gun during the raid at his office. He was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Reports have now emerged that he was taken to Narayana Hospital, which is around 10 km away from his office. This is despite multiple medical facilities, including Mallya Hospital, Vikram Hospital and St Philomena’s Hospital, being located within a 4 km radius, raising questions over why the business tycoon was taken so far in Bengaluru traffic.

Who Was CJ Roy?

Born in Kochi, Dr Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, popularly known as Roy CJ, was a prominent entrepreneur with diversified business interests spanning real estate, hospitality, aviation and entertainment. He founded the Confident Group and transformed it into a major conglomerate with operations across India, the UAE and the United States.

Under his leadership, the Confident Group delivered more than 150 real estate projects. One of its most high-profile developments was the Zion Hills Golf County near Bengaluru, reportedly valued at around Rs 3,000 crore. Roy frequently highlighted the group’s “zero-debt” business model, which he described as central to its growth strategy.