Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Throwing Bricks, Hurling Abuses At Each Other Over Cigarette Prices In Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar

Lucknow: A heated altercation broke out in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar after a group of young men allegedly got into a fight over the price of a cigarette. The entire incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from netizens.

Argument Over Cigarette Price Escalates

According to the video, the dispute began after some of the men were reportedly charged ₹12 for a cigarette. What started as a verbal argument soon escalated into loud shouting and hurling abuses, with the group creating chaos in the locality late at night.

Bricks Thrown, Scuffle Caught on Camera

The footage shows several young men arguing aggressively, hurling abuses at each other and pushing one another. In one instance, bricks are seen being thrown during the scuffle, further escalating the situation. While the altercation appeared intense, one individual was injured in his eye and hands after the brick was thrown at him.

The video shows moments of pushing, shoving and brief physical clashes, with bystanders watching as the confrontation unfolds.

Video Triggers Online Reactions

After the clip surfaced online, it quickly gained traction on social media. Several users expressed concern over how a minor dispute over cigarette prices could spiral into violence, while others criticised the lack of restraint shown by those involved.

There has been no official confirmation so far regarding police action or complaints related to the incident.