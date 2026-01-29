Rishabh Pant Extends Warm Wishes To Sanjiv Goenka On His 65th Birthday; Lucknow Super Giants Owner Replies

Rishabh Pant Extends Warm Wishes To Sanjiv Goenka | X

Mumbai, January 29: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant extended warm wishes to the business tycoon and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka on his 65th birthday on Thursday (January 29). The LSG skipper took to his official social media account and wished the franchise owner after which Goenka also replied to his post which is now going viral on social media.

Rishabh Pant posted a photo of himself with Sanjiv Goenka on his official social media account to wish him a happy birthday. He said, "Warmest birthday wishes to you @DrSanjivGoenka sir. May the year ahead bring you joy, good health and new milestones. # RP17".

Sanjiv Goenka also replied to Rishabh Pant's warm wishes saying, "Thank you, Rishabh!" Sanjiv Goenka, who was born on January 29, 1961, celebrated his 65th birthday and wishes poured in on social media for the business tycoon.

Who Is Sanjiv Goenka?

Sanjiv Goenka is the founder and chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG Group) which is a diversified conglomerate and has been ranked 65th among the country's richest tycoons with a net worth of around USD 4.9 billion.

Sanjiv Goenka owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants and is also owns the Indian Super League (ISL) football team Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Rishabh To Lead LSG In IPL 2026

Rishabh Pant will lead his team Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He is the most expensive player in IPL history after he was bought by LSG for a whopping Rs 27 crore during the IPL Auction 2025.