 What Was CJ Roy's Last Instagram Post Before Alleged Suicide? - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWhat Was CJ Roy's Last Instagram Post Before Alleged Suicide? - VIDEO

What Was CJ Roy's Last Instagram Post Before Alleged Suicide? - VIDEO

Confident Group chairman CJ Roy’s final Instagram post, in which he wished followers a Happy Republic Day, resurfaced after reports of his death in Bengaluru on Friday. In the video, Roy called Republic Day a special moment for every Indian. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
CJ Roy's Last Instagram Post |

Bengaluru: Confident Group chairman C J Roy allegedly died by suicide at his office in Bengaluru on Friday during an Income Tax raid. He reportedly sustained a gunshot wound from his own gun. The Income Tax Department is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

In his last post on Instagram, Roy wished his followers a Happy Republic Day. "Dear friends, good aftrenoon, wish you all a very happy 77th Indian national Republic day," he said. "This is a great day in each one of our lives. So wishing you and your family again a very very happy Republic day, take care," he can be heard saying. Notably, comments on all his posts are disabled.

Born in Kochi, Dr Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, popularly known as Roy CJ, was a prominent entrepreneur with diversified business interests spanning real estate, hospitality, aviation and entertainment. He founded the Confident Group and transformed it into a major conglomerate with operations across India, the UAE and the United States.

Read Also
Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His...
article-image

Under his leadership, the Confident Group delivered more than 150 real estate projects. One of its most high-profile developments was the Zion Hills Golf County near Bengaluru, reportedly valued at around Rs 3,000 crore. Roy frequently highlighted the group’s “zero-debt” business model, which he described as central to its growth strategy.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel
Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel
CJ Roy Death: Confident Group Chairman Was Taken 10 km Away Despite Nearby Hospitals
CJ Roy Death: Confident Group Chairman Was Taken 10 km Away Despite Nearby Hospitals
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk To Mhatre, Suryavanshi & Co Ahead Of Rival Clash
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk To Mhatre, Suryavanshi & Co Ahead Of Rival Clash
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip
Navi Mumbai News: Algal Bloom At Nerul's DPS Lake Triggers Ecological Alarm As Flamingo Numbers Dip

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel
Congress Will Restore The MGNREGA At All Costs: Bhupesh Baghel
CJ Roy Death: Confident Group Chairman Was Taken 10 km Away Despite Nearby Hospitals
CJ Roy Death: Confident Group Chairman Was Taken 10 km Away Despite Nearby Hospitals
Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
Punjab Police Seize 51.5 Kg Of Heroin, Nab 2 Peddlers
Budget 2026: Sunday Trading Returns After 27 Years As Markets Open For Only 2nd Time
Budget 2026: Sunday Trading Returns After 27 Years As Markets Open For Only 2nd Time
PM Modi Speaks With Acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; Here’s What Was Discussed
PM Modi Speaks With Acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; Here’s What Was Discussed