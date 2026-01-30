What Was CJ Roy's Last Instagram Post Before Alleged Suicide? - VIDEO

CJ Roy's Last Instagram Post |

Bengaluru: Confident Group chairman C J Roy allegedly died by suicide at his office in Bengaluru on Friday during an Income Tax raid. He reportedly sustained a gunshot wound from his own gun. The Income Tax Department is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

In his last post on Instagram, Roy wished his followers a Happy Republic Day. "Dear friends, good aftrenoon, wish you all a very happy 77th Indian national Republic day," he said. "This is a great day in each one of our lives. So wishing you and your family again a very very happy Republic day, take care," he can be heard saying. Notably, comments on all his posts are disabled.

Born in Kochi, Dr Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, popularly known as Roy CJ, was a prominent entrepreneur with diversified business interests spanning real estate, hospitality, aviation and entertainment. He founded the Confident Group and transformed it into a major conglomerate with operations across India, the UAE and the United States.

Under his leadership, the Confident Group delivered more than 150 real estate projects. One of its most high-profile developments was the Zion Hills Golf County near Bengaluru, reportedly valued at around Rs 3,000 crore. Roy frequently highlighted the group’s “zero-debt” business model, which he described as central to its growth strategy.