VIDEO: Stray Dog Mauls 5-Year-Old Girl In Hyderabad

A five-year-old girl, a UKG student, suffered serious injuries after a stray dog attacked her and mauled her face in Hyderabad’s Khairatabad area on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the child was walking near her house when a stray dog suddenly charged at her and bit her on the cheek.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the girl running when the dog approaches from the opposite direction, knocks her to the ground, and viciously bites her on the face.

Fortunately, a man passing by on a motorcycle intervened and rescued the child. On seeing him, the dog fled the scene, leaving the girl injured on the road.

After hearing the girl’s screams, her mother rushed to the spot. The child was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

The city has witnessed a sharp rise in stray dog attacks over the past few months. In December, a seven-year-old speech-impaired boy was severely injured in an attack by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad. The incident prompted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to direct the GHMC Commissioner to ensure medical assistance, visit the victim, and extend government support.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to take immediate measures to control the stray dog population, stating that such incidents must not be repeated.