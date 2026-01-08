Caught On Camera: Unprovoked Stray Dog Attacks, Bites Minor Girl Near Iqbal Gun House In UP's Moradabad

PM

A stray dog attacked and bit a young child near Iqbal Gun House in the Moradabad police station area, an incident that was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident occurred at around 9 pm on Sunday, January 4. The video shows two women walking with a small girl when a stray dog passed by them. Without any provocation, the dog suddenly lunged at the child and bit her hand.

The footage further shows the two women struggling to rescue the girl from the dog’s grip, after which the animal eventually ran away. Meanwhile, a few bikers passing through the area intervened and attempted to chase the dog away by kicking it.

The video has sparked concern among residents over the growing menace of stray dogs in the area, particularly the safety of children and pedestrians during night hours.

There was no immediate official statement on the condition of the child or whether any action has been taken by the authorities following the incident.