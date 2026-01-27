 'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals', Calls It 'Blueprint Of Prosperity'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals', Calls It 'Blueprint Of Prosperity'

'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals', Calls It 'Blueprint Of Prosperity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the India–EU trade deal as historic, calling it a decisive chapter between two major democracies. Describing it as India’s biggest FTA, he said it will boost investment, innovation, supply chains and global stability. Modi added the partnership will deepen strategic cooperation, advance global reforms, and serve the “global good.”

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi with EU leaders | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 27) lauded the conclusion of the historic deal between India and the European Union (EU). The Prime Minister said that the two major democracies of the world are adding a “decisive chapter” in their relationship.

“Yesterday was a historic moment when the European Union leaders took part in India’s Republic Day celebrations for the first time. Today is another such moment, when two major democratic powers are adding a decisive chapter in their relationship,” the Prime Minister said.

Talking about the key highlights of the “mother of all deals”, PM Modi said the deal would boost investment and supply chains.

“Today, India has concluded the biggest Free Trade Agreement in its history. On 27th January, India signed this FTA with 27 European nations... This will boost investment, form new innovation partnerships and strengthen supply chains at the global level... This is not just a trade agreement, it is a blueprint for shared prosperity,” the Prime Minister stated.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 78 Vacancies Starts At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 78 Vacancies Starts At bpssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
9th Budget In A Row For Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Nears Morarji Desai’s Historic Union Budget Record
9th Budget In A Row For Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Nears Morarji Desai’s Historic Union Budget Record
'Chennai Employees Will Face Immediate & Devastating Impact': IT Industry Strongly Condemns Amazon's Upcoming Layoffs In India
'Chennai Employees Will Face Immediate & Devastating Impact': IT Industry Strongly Condemns Amazon's Upcoming Layoffs In India

“We are launching an ambitious and holistic strategic agenda for the next five years. In this complex global environment, this agenda will provide clear direction, advance our shared prosperity, accelerate innovation, strengthen defence cooperation and deepen people-to-people ties,” he added. The PM said that the partnership of India and the EU is for “global good” and highlighted that the deal would strengthen stability in the international system.

“We will advance trilateral projects from the Indo-Pacific to the Caribbean. Together, we will establish the IMEC corridor as an important link for global trade and sustainable development. There is turmoil in the global order; in this condition, India-EU cooperation will strengthen stability in the international system. We discussed many global issues, including Ukraine,” the Prime Minister said.

“We share the opinion that global institutional reforms are very necessary today. This is the moment when we are starting a new chapter in our relationship between India and the EU,” he further added.

Reacting to the conclusion of the deal, President of the European Council Antonio Costa said that India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy. “Trade has flowed between our two continents for centuries. Trade is a crucial geopolitical stabiliser and the fundamental source of economic growth. Trade agreements reinforce a rules-based economic order and promote shared prosperity. That’s why today’s free trade agreement is of historic importance. One of the most ambitious agreements ever concluded, creating a market of 2 billion people,” Costa stated.

He added that the European Union and India share the responsibility to uphold international law with the United Nations Charter at its core.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised PM Modi for concluding the deal.

She stated that the deal is a tale of two giants, who will choose partnership in a “win-win” situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Fact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21...
Fact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21...
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending...
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues