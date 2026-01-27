'Jiska Namak Khate Hain...': Ayodhya Dy GST Commissioner Breaks Down In Tears After Resigning Over Remarks Against CM Yogi - VIDEO

A video of Ayodhya GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh breaking down in tears while speaking to his wife on the phone has surfaced on social media, days after he tendered his resignation in support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, Singh is heard saying, “I have submitted my resignation. I could not tolerate it. One must respect those whose salt we eat.” He claimed he had been unable to sleep for two nights due to emotional distress.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Singh stated that he was deeply hurt by remarks made by Swami Avimukteshwaranand against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Explaining his decision, he said he draws his livelihood from the state and felt pained when “unsavoury language” was used against its elected head. He added that he had submitted his resignation to the Governor and would continue performing official duties until it is accepted.

The 48-year-old officer is a native of Sharma village in Mau district and received his first posting in Saharanpur. He said that after his resignation is accepted, he would use his resources to work for society.

Notably, this is the second resignation by a government officer in two days. Earlier, Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned, citing issues related to the new UGC law and the alleged assault on followers of Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

The controversy escalated after the seer compared CM Yogi to historical figures, triggering sharp political and social reactions. The issue has also divided the saint community, with protests continuing and demands for an apology from the administration.