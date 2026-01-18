VIDEO: Scuffle At Prayagraj Magh Mela Disrupts Mauni Amavasya Snan, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sits On Dharna; Akhilesh Targets BJP Govt

Lucknow: The Mauni Amavasya bathing rituals at the Prayagraj Magh Mela were hit by controversy on Sunday after a confrontation between the disciples of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and senior officials of the state administration escalated into a scuffle, forcing the seer to return without taking a holy dip.

The clash broke out when police stopped the rath and palanquin of Swami Avimukteshwaranand as he was heading towards the Sangam. What began as a heated argument between his followers and Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Mohita Gupta, along with police personnel, soon turned into a physical altercation, creating chaos at the mela site.

Following the incident, the Shankaracharya returned midway without bathing and later reached his camp, where he sat on a dharna. He announced that he would not take a dip in the Ganga unless the police and administration took him to the bathing site with due respect.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said Swami Avimukteshwaranand had arrived in a palanquin without prior permission at a time when the crowd at the Sangam was extremely heavy. “His supporters broke barricades and pushed police personnel. We are investigating the entire matter,” the DM said.

The Prayagraj Police Commissioner Joginder Singh defended the police action, saying VIP snan had been prohibited on the day. “Despite this, he arrived with around 200 disciples along with a rath and palanquin, breaking barricades. Police stopped them from going to Sangam Nose because there was no space even to place a foot. This led to disorder for nearly three hours. We are taking action as per law,” he said.

The episode quickly snowballed into a political row, with Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav launching a sharp attack on the BJP government.

In a post on X, Akhilesh alleged that the mistreatment of saints, seers and devotees in the Magh Mela area was “unpardonable” and said similar incidents had occurred last year as well. He claimed the centuries-old uninterrupted tradition of royal baths had also been disrupted earlier under the same government.

“Why do such incidents keep happening only under BJP rule? Is the Mauni Amavasya royal bath happening for the first time? The BJP’s misgovernance and failed arrangements are solely responsible for this situation,” he wrote.

The SP chief further accused the BJP administration of arrogance, saying those in power were trying to assert themselves everywhere. “An arrogant BJP government and administration consider no one greater than themselves. Will they now blame AI for this as well?” he said.

Raising questions over the role of the Home Secretary, Akhilesh said it was wrong whether he acted on her own or on someone’s instructions. He demanded a thorough investigation into the entire episode, calling it highly condemnable.

So far, the state government has not issued any separate official statement beyond the police and district administration’s clarification.

Meanwhile, despite the tensions, a massive number of devotees continued to take holy dips at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. Officials said around 4.15 crore devotees bathed at the confluence on the auspicious day. The Sangam ghats witnessed scenes of devotion as pilgrims raised religious slogans and chants while taking the dip. Flower petals were showered on devotees as part of the arrangements, adding to the festive and spiritual atmosphere at the mela.