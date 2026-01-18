Wife Gets Husband Killed By Contract Killer For ₹60,000 After He Discovers Her Affair With Woman In UP’s Fatehpur - VIDEO

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district have solved the brutal murder of a farmer, revealing that the crime was allegedly plotted by his wife and her female partner to remove him as an obstacle to their relationship.

The body of farmer Sumer Singh was found with his throat slit in a pigeon pea field near Tiker village under Asothar police station on January 14, triggering panic in the area. Initially treated as a blind murder, the case took a dramatic turn during investigation.

According to police, the victim’s wife, Renu Devi, had been in a same-sex relationship with Malti Devi for nearly one-and-a-half years. As their bond deepened, both wanted to live independently together. However, when Sumer Singh and his family objected to Malti’s frequent visits, the two allegedly began communicating secretly through a keypad mobile phone.

Police said the murder conspiracy was hatched during these phone conversations. Malti contacted her acquaintance Jitendra Gupta alias Ziddi and struck a deal to kill Sumer Singh for Rs 60,000. An advance payment of Rs 8,000 was reportedly made before the crime.

On the day of the incident, Jitendra and his associates allegedly strangled Sumer Singh with a rope and later slit his throat before dumping the body in the field.

Police have arrested Renu Devi, Malti Devi and one accomplice, Raju Sonkar. The main accused Jitendra and another suspect Ramprakash remain absconding. Police have recovered three mobile phones, a knife and rope used in the crime.