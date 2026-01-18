 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Handcrafted Cedarwood Chair With Lion Motifs Made From Kedarnath Project Wood
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was gifted a handcrafted cedarwood chair made from leftover deodar wood used in the Kedarnath reconstruction project. Presented by Uttarakhand MoS Ajay Kothiyal on Makar Sankranti, the chair features lion carvings symbolising strength and temple-inspired designs. It has been installed in the main hall of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeeth Mahant Yogi Adityanath will now sit on a distinctive cedarwood chair featuring sculpted lions on its armrests, a handcrafted piece prepared in Uttarakhand and presented to him on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The chair was gifted by Uttarakhand Minister of State (retired Colonel) Ajay Kothiyal, who travelled to Gorakhpur to personally hand it over. It has been made using leftover deodar wood from the Kedarnath reconstruction project, giving it a strong spiritual and cultural link with the Himalayan shrine.

The lion figures carved on both armrests symbolise strength and authority, while the backrest carries intricate designs inspired by the traditional architecture of Uttarakhand’s temples. Saffron fabric, Yogi Adityanath’s preferred colour, has been used in the upholstery.

Artisan Craft

Colonel Kothiyal said the idea was to put the remaining sacred cedarwood from the Kedarnath project to meaningful use at a holy place. The design was prepared by architect Krishna Kudiyal after studying temple architecture in Uttarakhand and was executed by traditional wood artisans from Kota village near Chakrata. The craftsmen took about 15 days to complete the chair, incorporating elements of Mahasu Devta temple woodcraft.

The chair was presented to Yogi Adityanath in his capacity as Mahant of Gorakshpeeth and has been installed in the main hall of the Gorakhnath Temple. The natural fragrance of cedarwood is also spreading through the hall.

Personal Connect

Yogi Adityanath is originally from Panchur village in the Yamkeshwar block of Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, adding a personal connect to the gift.

Colonel Kothiyal played a key role in the Kedarnath reconstruction after the 2013 disaster. He later entered politics, contested the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections and subsequently joined the BJP. He currently holds Minister of State rank. Architect Krishna Kudiyal is an alumnus of The Doon School and IIT Roorkee.

