 BJP Urges Jharkhand Govt To Announce Urban Local Body Poll Dates
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP Urges Jharkhand Govt To Announce Urban Local Body Poll Dates

BJP Urges Jharkhand Govt To Announce Urban Local Body Poll Dates

The Jharkhand BJP on Sunday urged the state government to conduct upcoming urban local body elections on a party basis and announce dates promptly. Party leaders, including Aditya Sahu and Babulal Marandi, discussed pending polls, including Ranchi Municipal Corporation. BJP also pushed for using electronic voting machines, though officials plan to use ballot papers.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
BJP Urges Jharkhand Govt To Announce Urban Local Body Poll Dates |

Ranchi: The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Sunday demanded that the state government conduct the upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections on party basis and announce the poll dates at the earliest, a party leader said.

The demands were discussed at a meeting chaired by state BJP president Aditya Sahu.

The meeting was also attended by the leader of opposition, Babulal Marandi, Union minister Annapurna Devi, and former chief ministers Champai Soren and Madhu Koda.

BJP spokesperson Amit Mandal said various issues related to the upcoming ULB polls were discussed during the meeting.

FPJ Shorts
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
Parth Jindal Completes Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Half Run In 1 Hour 56 Minutes, Promotes All-Sports Fitness Movement
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Western Railway Makes Strong Statement On Fitness And Safety With 150-Member Team At Mumbai Marathon 2026
Medha Rana Steals Show In Graceful Saree At Border 2 Promotions; Varun Dhawan Says, 'Pyaari Lage' - Check pics
Medha Rana Steals Show In Graceful Saree At Border 2 Promotions; Varun Dhawan Says, 'Pyaari Lage' - Check pics
VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort
VIDEO: Steve Smith, Babar Azam Patch Up After BBL Controversy, Pak Ace Applauds Fielding Effort

"We demanded that the government conduct the elections on a party basis and declare the election dates at the earliest," Mandal told reporters.

The ULB elections have been pending for several years, including the Ranchi Municipal Corporation.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Mayor Race Turns High-Stakes As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray Engage In...
article-image

Also Watch:

An official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said the poll schedule is likely to be announced later this month.

"We also want the government to conduct the elections through electronic voting machines. Discussions were held on this issue as well," he said.

Officials, however, said the SEC is preparing to conduct the polls using ballot papers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Handcrafted Cedarwood Chair With Lion Motifs Made From Kedarnath Project...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Handcrafted Cedarwood Chair With Lion Motifs Made From Kedarnath Project...
BJP Urges Jharkhand Govt To Announce Urban Local Body Poll Dates
BJP Urges Jharkhand Govt To Announce Urban Local Body Poll Dates
Man Caught Sexually Abusing Pet Dog; Gets Beaten After Video Goes Viral
Man Caught Sexually Abusing Pet Dog; Gets Beaten After Video Goes Viral
Punjab Police Bust Goldy Brar–Linked Extortion Module, 10 Arrested
Punjab Police Bust Goldy Brar–Linked Extortion Module, 10 Arrested
PM Modi To Launch NDA’s Tamil Nadu Election Campaign At Madurantakam On January 23
PM Modi To Launch NDA’s Tamil Nadu Election Campaign At Madurantakam On January 23