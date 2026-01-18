BJP Urges Jharkhand Govt To Announce Urban Local Body Poll Dates |

Ranchi: The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Sunday demanded that the state government conduct the upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections on party basis and announce the poll dates at the earliest, a party leader said.

The demands were discussed at a meeting chaired by state BJP president Aditya Sahu.

The meeting was also attended by the leader of opposition, Babulal Marandi, Union minister Annapurna Devi, and former chief ministers Champai Soren and Madhu Koda.

BJP spokesperson Amit Mandal said various issues related to the upcoming ULB polls were discussed during the meeting.

"We demanded that the government conduct the elections on a party basis and declare the election dates at the earliest," Mandal told reporters.

The ULB elections have been pending for several years, including the Ranchi Municipal Corporation.

An official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said the poll schedule is likely to be announced later this month.

"We also want the government to conduct the elections through electronic voting machines. Discussions were held on this issue as well," he said.

Officials, however, said the SEC is preparing to conduct the polls using ballot papers.

