VIDEO: Dog Worshipped As Divine Now Under ICU Care After Doctors Flag Health Crisis

Bhairav, the stray dog whose temple-circling videos went viral in Bijnor, has been diagnosed with low blood pressure, slow heart rate and severe dehydration after being shifted to Noida for treatment. Doctors confirmed the behaviour stemmed from medical distress, not superstition. He is currently under observation and receiving specialised veterinary care.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
article-image

Bhairav, the stray dog whose videos went viral last month for repeatedly circling idols at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, has been diagnosed with serious health issues and is now receiving medical care in Noida, animal welfare groups said on Sunday.

The latest update confirmed that Bhairav has safely reached Noida and is under the care of House of Stray Animals. The dog was taken to MaxPetZ veterinary facility for detailed medical examination, where doctors diagnosed him with low blood pressure, a slow heart rate and extreme dehydration. He is currently under observation and undergoing treatment.

The case first surfaced on December 15 after villagers in Nandpur village of Nagina area noticed the dog continuously walking in circles around the idol of Lord Hanuman inside an ancient temple. On the third day, the dog shifted to circling the idol of Maa Durga, triggering religious interpretations and drawing large crowds. Videos of the unusual behaviour quickly went viral, with many devotees interpreting the act as divine.

article-image

However, veterinarians cautioned against supernatural conclusions, explaining that repetitive circling is often linked to neurological disorders, vestibular disease, cognitive dysfunction, inner ear infections or other serious medical conditions. Experts also warned that prolonged dehydration and exhaustion could worsen the animal’s condition.

On December 16, debates intensified after visuals emerged showing devotees offering prayers to the ailing dog, mistaking its distress signals for a spiritual sign. Animal lovers and doctors urged authorities to intervene and ensure proper medical care.

The turning point came on December 17 when the dog was rescued with the help of Dr Sandhya and shifted to Delhi for treatment. The latest medical diagnosis has now confirmed that Bhairav’s behaviour was linked to severe physical distress rather than any supernatural phenomenon.

Animal welfare groups have welcomed the rescue and appealed for greater awareness, stressing that unusual animal behaviour should be treated as a medical emergency, not a spectacle.

