UP: Devotees Begin Worshipping Viral Dog Circling Hanuman Idol, Considering It Spiritual Reincarnation - Video

A recent viral video from Uttar Pradesh has triggered intense debate online after devotees at a village temple were seen worshipping a stray dog suffering from a medical condition, mistaking its unusual behaviour for a divine sign.

The incident took place at an ancient Hanuman temple in Nandpur village, located in the Nagina area, where the dog’s repetitive movements around idols drew attention both locally and on social media.

Dog’s unusual behaviour raises alarm

According to locals, the dog first appeared at the temple early Monday morning and began walking continuously in circles around the idol of Lord Hanuman. The behaviour persisted for hours at a time, with the animal reportedly not eating or drinking.

By the third day, the dog shifted its movement to the idol of Maa Durga, repeating the same circular pattern. Eyewitnesses noted that the dog appeared exhausted, at times limping and lifting one leg while still moving.

Concerned residents informed authorities, following which a veterinary team examined the animal. Officials confirmed that there were no visible external injuries or immediate life-threatening conditions, though the dog appeared unwell and required monitoring.

Medical condition, not a miracle

Veterinary experts have pointed out that such repetitive circling in dogs is often associated with neurological disorders, inner ear infections, head trauma, or conditions like canine vestibular disease. These medical issues can cause disorientation, loss of balance, and compulsive movement.

Despite this, the dog’s condition was soon misinterpreted by some devotees as a supernatural phenomenon.

Devotees begin worshipping the dog

In another video that surfaced online on Thursday, several devotees were seen kneeling before the dog, touching its feet, and offering prayers. A priest was also spotted sitting beside the animal inside the temple.

The dog was placed on a mattress, and people reportedly lined up to seek blessings, believing the animal to be a spiritual reincarnation.

Popular X user Piyush Rai shared the video and criticised the situation, writing, "Now, devotees have started treating the dog as some spiritual incarnation with a priest sitting next to him inside the temple. The stray is now resting on a comfy mattress with devotees making a beeline to touch his feet."

Social media outrage erupts

The video quickly sparked outrage on X, with many users calling the incident embarrassing and dangerous, especially as it diverted attention from the dog’s medical needs.

One user wrote, "India is unimaginably low IQ. 200-250 million are carrying the burden of the other 1 billion subtards."

Another commented in Hindi, "Is desh ka kuch nahi ho sakta. Ek bimar kutte ko bhi bhagwan bana diya chaman c****** ne. Sharm ki baat hai. Aur koi paas mein baitha inse donation bhi vasool kar raha hoga."