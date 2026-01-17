Is Kashi's Manikarnika Ghat Being Demolished? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video Of Bulldozers At Varanasi's Sacred Riverside

Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, regarded as one of Hinduism’s most sacred cremation grounds, has become the centre of a fresh controversy after video of bulldozers being deployed at the ghat as part of an ongoing redevelopment drive went viral. The project, aimed at creating a wider corridor and improving infrastructure around the ghats, has drawn sharp criticism from locals, historians and cultural commentators who allege that irreplaceable heritage was damaged during demolition work.

Residents and priests claim that several old structures and idols were harmed, with visuals from the site fuelling outrage on social media. Among the demolished constructions was a small structure believed to have housed a statue associated with Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th-century ruler celebrated for her extensive patronage of temples, ghats and dharamshalas across India.

“History destroyed mercilessly,” say critics

The incident has triggered an emotional backlash online. One user wrote, “History of thousands of years destroyed mercilessly. They don’t have a clue how to protect heritage. The only thing they are good at is exploiting historical grievances for contemporary politics.” The comment has since been widely shared, reflecting broader anxieties over how redevelopment is being carried out at culturally sensitive sites.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule also weighed in, highlighting the ghat’s historical importance. “Manikarnika Ghat is a sacred site of immense cultural and historical significance, shaped over centuries and closely linked to the legacy of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. Reports of alterations affecting this heritage are deeply concerning,” she posted.

Questions over transparency and design

Author and historian Sahana Singh raised serious questions about the project’s execution and lack of public clarity. “Scary videos are emerging from the Manikarnika Ghat restoration project. Why can’t the government share clear plans of what the ghat will finally look like?” she asked, expressing concern over whether traditional Hindu architectural elements would be preserved.

She further questioned the handling of sacred idols, asking why murtis of Ganga and other deities were not being stored with greater care for reuse. According to her, the project had the potential to become a model for heritage-sensitive restoration but was instead turning into a “cautionary tale”.

Balancing development and devotion

Manikarnika Ghat is not just a physical space but a living symbol of Hindu belief in moksha, where cremations have taken place continuously for centuries. While redevelopment proponents argue that modernisation is necessary to manage crowds and improve safety, critics insist that heritage conservation and religious sensitivity must remain paramount.