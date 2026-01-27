 Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-504 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-504 for Tuesday, 27-01-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
9th Budget In A Row For Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Nears Morarji Desai’s Historic Union Budget Record
9th Budget In A Row For Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Nears Morarji Desai’s Historic Union Budget Record
'Chennai Employees Will Face Immediate & Devastating Impact': IT Industry Strongly Condemns Amazon's Upcoming Layoffs In India
'Chennai Employees Will Face Immediate & Devastating Impact': IT Industry Strongly Condemns Amazon's Upcoming Layoffs In India
Experts Urge Tax-Funded Universal Health Care, 2.5-5% GDP Allocation & PMJAY Expansion In Budget 2026
Experts Urge Tax-Funded Universal Health Care, 2.5-5% GDP Allocation & PMJAY Expansion In Budget 2026

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SA 704507

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SB 434129

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SF 388165

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0302  0655  1609  2257  2716  5377  5746  6336  6471  6974  7140  7292  7954  7982  8260  8445  8825  9031  9979

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0050  0992  1425  3772  5856  9672

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0086  0641  1238  1250  1535  1794  1820  2136  2238  2914  3117  4450  4621  5197  5807  5859  6463  6656  7533  7598  8297  8370  9070  9459  9659

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-504: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Read Also
Babus, mantris & buzz: Kerala Pro-Congress bureaucracy irked by the open sidelining of Shashi...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 27, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-504 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Fact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21...
Fact check: AI video Shows President Droupadi Murmu Falsely Claiming Guaranteed Profit Of ₹21...
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending...
Viral Video: Man Following Google Maps To Reach Jaipur's Birla Temple Ends Up Stuck On Descending...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues