'Main Nahi Bulaunga Stage Par…': Bageshwar Baba Responds To Angry Woman Devotee In Rajasthan Event| Viral Video

X

The footage, reportedly recorded during a public religious event, shows a woman devotee angrily addressing the stage after Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri did not appear despite her repeated invitations during a event in Rajasthan.

Woman Devotee’s Angry Outburst During Public Event

Visibly agitated, the woman seen dressed in traditional attire is heard shouting in Hindi, claiming that she had called him onto the stage and declaring that she would not invite him again. Her tone is confrontational, and she is seen gesturing emphatically as she speaks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the clip, the woman is also heard using abusive language, expressing her frustration before the assembled crowd. The video shows that her anger stemmed from what she perceived as being ignored despite her efforts and public appeal. The exact sequence of events leading to the confrontation remains unclear.

Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar, is seen on stage reacting to the woman’s outburst. In the video, he appears to respond in a mocking manner, making facial expressions and remarks directed toward the woman. He is heard asking in Hindi, “Maine tere karza le rakha hai?” while addressing her comments. The woman continues murmuring afterward, though her words are not clearly audible in the clip.

Who Is Dhirendra Krishna Shastri?

Baba Bageshwar, whose real name is Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, is the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, a prominent Hindu pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Madhya Pradesh. Over the years, he has emerged as one of India’s most high-profile spiritual figures, drawing massive crowds to his events and commanding millions of followers across social media platforms. He is known for promoting Sanatan Dharma, Ram bhakti, and nationalist themes, often portraying himself as a simple, rural devotee.

However, he remains a deeply polarising figure. While his supporters view him as a genuine spiritual guide, critics accuse him of promoting superstition and exploiting religious faith.