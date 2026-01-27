 What Is OCI Card? European Council Chief Antonio Costa Flaunts It As India, EU Seal Trade Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWhat Is OCI Card? European Council Chief Antonio Costa Flaunts It As India, EU Seal Trade Deal

What Is OCI Card? European Council Chief Antonio Costa Flaunts It As India, EU Seal Trade Deal

European Council President Antonio Costa drew attention by taking out his Overseas Citizen of India card while addressing the media after India and the EU concluded a historic free trade agreement. Costa, whose father was born in Goa, called the moment special. PM Narendra Modi said the deal adds a decisive chapter to ties between two major democracies.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: The European Council President, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, on Tuesday unexpectedly took out his OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card from his pocket and spoke about his connection with Goa, highlighting how the conclusion of the negotiations holds “special meaning” for him as India and the European Union concluded long-running, historic negotiations on a landmark free trade agreement.

Antonio Costa’s father was born and brought up in Goa, the former Portuguese colony. He emigrated to Portugal at the age of 18 following the liberation of Goa. Costa, who was called “Babush” as a child, a popular nickname in Konkani, mentioned this while addressing the joint briefing.

What Is OCI?

An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card is a lifelong visa and registration document for foreign citizens of Indian origin. It allows multiple-entry, multi-purpose, long-term travel and residence in India.

FPJ Shorts
Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Director Rahul Sankrityan REACTS To Critic Claiming Film's First Look Was Made Using AI: 'Invested Months Of...'
Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Director Rahul Sankrityan REACTS To Critic Claiming Film's First Look Was Made Using AI: 'Invested Months Of...'
Republic Day 2026: Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha, Indian Army Felicitate 25 Wounded Warriors In Mumbai
Republic Day 2026: Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha, Indian Army Felicitate 25 Wounded Warriors In Mumbai
Supreme Court Allows Woman Who Lost Husband During COVID-19 To Settle Bank Loan On Relaxed Terms
Supreme Court Allows Woman Who Lost Husband During COVID-19 To Settle Bank Loan On Relaxed Terms
Rajasthan College Principal’s ‘Pakistan Elder Brother’ Remark Triggers Row
Rajasthan College Principal’s ‘Pakistan Elder Brother’ Remark Triggers Row

OCI cardholders are granted a lifetime multiple-entry visa to India, exemption from police registration for any length of stay, and parity with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in financial and educational matters.

Read Also
India-EU FTA Negotiations Concluded; Duty Cuts On Textiles, Footwear, Cars & Wines To Be Announced...
article-image

However, OCI holders cannot vote, hold public office, or purchase agricultural or plantation properties.

“I am the President of the European Council, but I am also an overseas Indian citizen,” an emotional Costa said as he took out the OCI card from his pocket.

India-EU Deal

Earlier in the day, India and the EU concluded what has been described as the “mother of all deals”. The announcement was made after the 16th India–EU Summit, held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European leaders.

Praising the conclusion of the historic agreement, the Prime Minister said the two major democracies of the world were adding a “decisive chapter” to their relationship.

“Yesterday was a historic moment when European Union leaders took part in India’s Republic Day celebrations for the first time. Today is another such moment, when two major democratic powers are adding a decisive chapter in their relationship,” the Prime Minister stated.

The deal is expected to come into effect sometime next year. The free trade agreement (FTA) is likely to bring a qualitative change in deepening overall bilateral ties across a range of sectors. The broad focus of Tuesday’s meeting was on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies, and strengthening the rules-based global order. The two sides are also set to unveil a defence framework pact and a strategic agenda.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Allows Woman Who Lost Husband During COVID-19 To Settle Bank Loan On Relaxed Terms
Supreme Court Allows Woman Who Lost Husband During COVID-19 To Settle Bank Loan On Relaxed Terms
UP Shocker: Lover Kills HR Manager, Beheads Her, Dumps Body In Gunny Bag In Agra; Arrested
UP Shocker: Lover Kills HR Manager, Beheads Her, Dumps Body In Gunny Bag In Agra; Arrested
'Significant Milestone': PM Modi Hails Conclusion Of Historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement
'Significant Milestone': PM Modi Hails Conclusion Of Historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement
EU President Ursula von der Leyen Flaunts Anamika Khanna's Bandhgala To Historical Free Trade...
EU President Ursula von der Leyen Flaunts Anamika Khanna's Bandhgala To Historical Free Trade...
What Is OCI Card? European Council Chief Antonio Costa Flaunts It As India, EU Seal Trade Deal
What Is OCI Card? European Council Chief Antonio Costa Flaunts It As India, EU Seal Trade Deal