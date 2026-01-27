What Is OCI Card? European Council Chief Antonio Costa Flaunts It As India, EU Seal Trade Deal

European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: The European Council President, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, on Tuesday unexpectedly took out his OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card from his pocket and spoke about his connection with Goa, highlighting how the conclusion of the negotiations holds “special meaning” for him as India and the European Union concluded long-running, historic negotiations on a landmark free trade agreement.

Antonio Costa’s father was born and brought up in Goa, the former Portuguese colony. He emigrated to Portugal at the age of 18 following the liberation of Goa. Costa, who was called “Babush” as a child, a popular nickname in Konkani, mentioned this while addressing the joint briefing.

What Is OCI?

An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card is a lifelong visa and registration document for foreign citizens of Indian origin. It allows multiple-entry, multi-purpose, long-term travel and residence in India.

OCI cardholders are granted a lifetime multiple-entry visa to India, exemption from police registration for any length of stay, and parity with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in financial and educational matters.

However, OCI holders cannot vote, hold public office, or purchase agricultural or plantation properties.

“I am the President of the European Council, but I am also an overseas Indian citizen,” an emotional Costa said as he took out the OCI card from his pocket.

India-EU Deal

Earlier in the day, India and the EU concluded what has been described as the “mother of all deals”. The announcement was made after the 16th India–EU Summit, held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European leaders.

Praising the conclusion of the historic agreement, the Prime Minister said the two major democracies of the world were adding a “decisive chapter” to their relationship.

“Yesterday was a historic moment when European Union leaders took part in India’s Republic Day celebrations for the first time. Today is another such moment, when two major democratic powers are adding a decisive chapter in their relationship,” the Prime Minister stated.

The deal is expected to come into effect sometime next year. The free trade agreement (FTA) is likely to bring a qualitative change in deepening overall bilateral ties across a range of sectors. The broad focus of Tuesday’s meeting was on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies, and strengthening the rules-based global order. The two sides are also set to unveil a defence framework pact and a strategic agenda.