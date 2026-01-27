 Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Slams Jana Sena Over Allegations Against Arava Sreedhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: YSRCP Slams Jana Sena Over Allegations Against Arava Sreedhar

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Slams Jana Sena Over Allegations Against Arava Sreedhar

YSRCP attacked Jana Sena after serious allegations emerged against Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sridhar. A woman employee has accused him of prolonged harassment, coercion and threats. Police have registered the complaint and launched an investigation. Political reactions have intensified, with leaders and women’s groups demanding accountability and a fair probe.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a sharp attack on Jana Sena after serious allegations surfaced against Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sreedhar. In a social media post, YSRCP referred to Jana Sena as “Kamasena” and accused the legislator of exploiting a woman employee, while questioning the ruling alliance’s commitment to women’s safety.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the woman came into contact with the MLA through Facebook. What began as communication gradually turned into a personal relationship, which the complainant alleges later became abusive. She has accused the MLA of subjecting her to sustained physical and mental harassment for nearly one-and-a-half years, while allegedly assuring her of marriage.

The complaint further states that she was threatened when she resisted, including alleged intimidation involving her minor son. The woman has also claimed that she was pressured to separate from her husband and that the MLA even contacted her husband, a software professional, issuing warnings. Police are now verifying call records and digital evidence linked to these allegations.

Read Also
YSRCP Accuses Andhra Pradesh Govt Of Massive Scam In Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Land Transfer
article-image

Former MLA Roja Selvamani also questioned the silence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Home Minister Anitha over the issue, stating that allegations against public representatives reflect poorly on governance.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Thane News: Tribal Residents Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park Protest Outside Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Residence Over Demolitions
Thane News: Tribal Residents Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park Protest Outside Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Residence Over Demolitions
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
'Zero Civic Sense' Influencer Apologises After Viral Snapchat Video Backlash: Netizens Call It 'ChatGPT Coded Script'
'Zero Civic Sense' Influencer Apologises After Viral Snapchat Video Backlash: Netizens Call It 'ChatGPT Coded Script'

Police officials confirmed that the complaint has been formally registered and that an investigation is underway. They said all claims will be examined based on evidence and appropriate legal action will follow. The MLA has not yet issued an official response.

The case has triggered political reactions across Andhra Pradesh, with women’s groups calling for a fair and impartial probe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Congress Slams Centre Over Seating Of Rahul, Kharge At Republic Day Parade
Congress Slams Centre Over Seating Of Rahul, Kharge At Republic Day Parade
Uttarakhand News: Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous...
Uttarakhand News: Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous...
Rajasthan Police Arrest Man With 9,550 Kg Ammonium Nitrate In Nagaur
Rajasthan Police Arrest Man With 9,550 Kg Ammonium Nitrate In Nagaur