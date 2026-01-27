Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Slams Jana Sena Over Allegations Against Arava Sreedhar

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a sharp attack on Jana Sena after serious allegations surfaced against Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sreedhar. In a social media post, YSRCP referred to Jana Sena as “Kamasena” and accused the legislator of exploiting a woman employee, while questioning the ruling alliance’s commitment to women’s safety.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the woman came into contact with the MLA through Facebook. What began as communication gradually turned into a personal relationship, which the complainant alleges later became abusive. She has accused the MLA of subjecting her to sustained physical and mental harassment for nearly one-and-a-half years, while allegedly assuring her of marriage.

The complaint further states that she was threatened when she resisted, including alleged intimidation involving her minor son. The woman has also claimed that she was pressured to separate from her husband and that the MLA even contacted her husband, a software professional, issuing warnings. Police are now verifying call records and digital evidence linked to these allegations.

Former MLA Roja Selvamani also questioned the silence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Home Minister Anitha over the issue, stating that allegations against public representatives reflect poorly on governance.

Police officials confirmed that the complaint has been formally registered and that an investigation is underway. They said all claims will be examined based on evidence and appropriate legal action will follow. The MLA has not yet issued an official response.

The case has triggered political reactions across Andhra Pradesh, with women’s groups calling for a fair and impartial probe.