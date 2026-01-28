 Karnataka Crime: Nepalese Couple Steal Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹18 Crore From Builder's Home In Bengaluru
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Crime: Nepalese Couple Steal Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹18 Crore From Builder's Home In Bengaluru

Karnataka Crime: Nepalese Couple Steal Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹18 Crore From Builder's Home In Bengaluru

A Nepalese domestic worker couple allegedly stole gold, diamond jewellery, silver items and cash worth around Rs 18 crore from a builder’s Marathahalli home in Bengaluru on January 25. Police suspect it was a planned theft, with CCTV disabled. The couple fled, and a special team is tracing them.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Crime: Nepalese Couple Steal Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹18 Crore From Builder's Home In Bengaluru | X @ravikeerthi22

Bengaluru: A Nepalese couple allegedly stole gold and diamond jewellery, silver items, and cash worth around Rs 18 crore from a builder's Marathahalli residence, police said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on January 25 at the house where the couple was employed, they added.

The family had employed several domestic workers, including the Nepalese couple. On Sunday morning, they left the house to attend a function, police said.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Crime: Nepalese Couple Steal Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹18 Crore From Builder's Home In Bengaluru
Karnataka Crime: Nepalese Couple Steal Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹18 Crore From Builder's Home In Bengaluru
RBI Announces ₹1 Lakh Crore OMO Purchases & $10 Billion USD/INR Swap To Inject Liquidity Into Banking System
RBI Announces ₹1 Lakh Crore OMO Purchases & $10 Billion USD/INR Swap To Inject Liquidity Into Banking System
Imported European Cars To Speedily Enter India, Revving On Reduced Import Duties, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, & Audi To Drive Sales
Imported European Cars To Speedily Enter India, Revving On Reduced Import Duties, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, & Audi To Drive Sales
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Singer Gajendra Verma To Perform At Flagship Pro - Nite College Fest
NMIMS Goonj 2026: Singer Gajendra Verma To Perform At Flagship Pro - Nite College Fest

After 12.30 pm, another domestic worker alerted the owner that the house had been ransacked. On returning, the family found lockers on the ground and the first floor broken open.

Read Also
Sonmarg Avalanche Video: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Heavy Snow Swept Through J&K's...
article-image

Police said the couple allegedly fled with about 11.5 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, 5 kg of silver articles, and Rs 11.5 lakh in cash, valued at around Rs 18 crore.

A senior police officer said the accused are suspected to have had prior knowledge of the family's movements and allegedly cut off the power supply to disable CCTV cameras.

A case has been registered, and a special team formed to trace the couple, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Crime: Nepalese Couple Steal Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹18 Crore From Builder's Home In...
Karnataka Crime: Nepalese Couple Steal Jewellery, Cash Worth ₹18 Crore From Builder's Home In...
Sonmarg Avalanche Video: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Heavy Snow Swept Through J&K's...
Sonmarg Avalanche Video: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Heavy Snow Swept Through J&K's...
'Four To Five Lakh Voters Will Be Removed': Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Comments On Electoral Rolls...
'Four To Five Lakh Voters Will Be Removed': Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Comments On Electoral Rolls...
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Reveal SIT Report On Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links On...
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Reveal SIT Report On Gaurav Gogoi’s Alleged Pakistan Links On...
'Tsunami Against BJP': Gaurav Gogoi Says Congress Will Shatter 2011 Landslide In Assam 2026 Polls
'Tsunami Against BJP': Gaurav Gogoi Says Congress Will Shatter 2011 Landslide In Assam 2026 Polls