Sonmarg Avalanche Video: CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Heavy Snow Swept Through J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar: An avalanche struck the Sonamarg tourist area in Jammu and Kashmir late on Tuesday night, with CCTV cameras capturing the dramatic moment heavy snow swept through the region and covered nearby structures. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

VIDEO | An avalanche hit Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night, but there was no loss of life, officials said.



They said the avalanche hit Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district at 10.12 pm on Tuesday.



According to authorities, the avalanche occurred at around 10.12 pm in Sonamarg, located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The visuals show a sudden surge of snow cascading down the slope and engulfing parts of the area within seconds, underlining the intensity of the event.

No Casualties Reported Due To Avalanche

Despite the scale of the avalanche seen in the footage, officials said timely precautionary measures helped prevent any loss of life. Warnings had been issued a day earlier, alerting residents and tourists about the possibility of high-risk avalanches in the district amid continuous snowfall.

Sonamarg, along with several other parts of the Kashmir Valley, has been witnessing moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 24 hours, increasing the likelihood of avalanches. Tourist destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam have also received heavy snow, transforming the region into a winter landscape while triggering widespread disruption.

Jammu–Srinagar National Highway Due To Heavy Snowfall

The snowfall severely affected connectivity across the Valley. The Jammu–Srinagar national highway was closed due to snow accumulation along the Qazigund–Banihal stretch, with traffic suspended as clearance operations continued.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Ganderbal turns into a white wonderland after fresh snowfall in the region.



Rail & Air Traffic Also Affected

Air services were also hit, with all 58 scheduled flights at Srinagar airport cancelled after continuous snowfall rendered the runway unsafe, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded.

Train services between Banihal and Budgam were briefly disrupted but resumed after the tracks were cleared, officials said. Authorities remain on high alert as snowfall continues in higher reaches, urging people to avoid vulnerable areas and follow safety advisories.