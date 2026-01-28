Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Punjab Kesari'

By: Sunanda Singh | January 28, 2026
Lala Lajpat Rai, also known as Punjab Kesari, was a well-known leader and a part of the Lal Bal Pal trio. Rai was born on January 28, 1865, and passed away on November 17, 1928.
He was a leading Indian freedom fighter, nationalist, and social reformer.
Rai had a strong affection for her mother, Gulab Devi Agarwal. He dedicated much of his time to Jagraon and finished his initial education at the Government Higher Secondary School in Rewari.
Rai was exposed to freedom fighters and social reformers like Swami Dayanand Saraswati, where he eventually joined Arya Samaj Lahore.
Lala was greatly influenced by Hinduism and worked to reform many significant policies
He was against the British Raj and boycotted British goods after he joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in Punjab. He promoted Swadeshi Movements and promoted Indian-made gods as part of the boycott of British goods.
In 1928, when the United Kingdom set up the Simon Commission, headed by Sir John Simon, to report on the political situation in India. Rai boycotted the Commission with Indian political parties because it did not include any Indian members.
Thanks For Reading!