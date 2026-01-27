VIDEO: Ayodhya State Tax Deputy Commissioner Prashant Singh Resigns Over Shankaracharya’s Remarks Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya State Tax Deputy Commissioner Prashant Singh Resigns Over Shankaracharya’s Remarks Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Ayodhya: Prashant Singh, Deputy Commissioner in the State Tax Department posted in Ayodhya, has resigned from his post, saying he was deeply hurt by remarks made by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Announcing his decision after submitting his resignation to the Governor, Singh said that in recent days the Shankaracharya had been making repeated offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“I am a salaried employee, but I also have a heart,” Singh said. “I consider these statements irresponsible and against the Constitution, the system of governance and the unity of the country. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister hold their offices under a democratic system, and making such remarks about them is hurtful.”

Ladies and gentleman, the match is now tied and will go to the super over! GST commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh in Ayodhya has resigned after he was hurt over Swami Avimukteshwaranand's statement for UP CM Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/w6j8tHz7tY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 27, 2026

Singh said he was resigning in support of the government and in support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and in protest against the Shankaracharya’s comments.

“I am a government employee. My livelihood depends on this government. They are my bosses,” he said. “When someone makes such remarks against the head of the government, it becomes necessary for me to protest. That is why I am resigning.”

Referring to the recent resignation of the Bareilly City Magistrate in protest against the government, Singh alleged that the Shankaracharya’s statement offering a religious position to such officers was creating a new and unhealthy debate.

“By making such statements, he is trying to mislead people and encourage resignations. This is not right,” Singh said.

He added that his only demand was that the dignity of the country’s elected Prime Minister and Chief Minister should be maintained.

“The nation and society are run by an elected Prime Minister and Chief Minister. Their respect should not be undermined,” he said. “When they are insulted, government employees are also hurt. We are servants of the government. We travel in vehicles marked ‘Government of Uttar Pradesh’, which means we are a part of the government. When insulting things are said about our Chief Minister and Prime Minister, we too feel hurt.”