UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Redressal At Gorakhpur Janta Darshan | ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur late Monday evening, interacted with citizens during Janta Darshan on Tuesday morning after spending the night at the Gorakhnath Temple. He patiently listened to each grievance, carefully reviewed the applications, and reassured the people with warmth, saying, “Do not worry, every problem will be resolved.” During the programme, the Chief Minister directed the officers present to treat every complaint with sensitivity and ensure its swift, transparent, and high-quality resolution.

Janta Darshan was held on Tuesday morning at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of around 200 people. Personally approaching the attendees seated in chairs, he interacted with each one, asking about their place of residence and the nature of their problem.

Listening attentively to every concern, he assured all that there was no reason for anxiety and that their issues would be resolved. Handing over the applications to the concerned officers, he instructed them to ensure timely, satisfactory, and effective solutions. In cases related to land encroachment, the Chief Minister ordered strict legal action.

Many people sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses during the programme. The Chief Minister assured them that financial constraints would not hinder medical treatment and that the government would extend full support. He instructed officials to expedite the process of obtaining hospital estimates and forward them promptly to the government, stating that adequate funds would be sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also showed affection towards the children who accompanied their families to the programme. He encouraged them to attend school regularly and focus on their studies and distributed sweets among them.

During his stay at the Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister followed his traditional daily routine on Tuesday morning. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying homage to his late guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, he toured the temple. He visited the cowshed, where he lovingly served the cows, calling them by name, patting them affectionately, and feeding them roti jaggery with his own hands.

At the cowshed, a peacock also approached the Chief Minister. Calling it by the name “Punj,” he showed affection to the bird as well, gently feeding it pieces of roti.