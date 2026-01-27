EU President Ursula von der Leyen Flaunts Anamika Khanna's Bandhgala To Historical Free Trade Agreement With India | Instagram @anamikakhanna.in

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is also the chief guest at India’s 77th Republic Day, once again made a powerful & symbolical fashion statement during her India visit, this time blending diplomacy with Indian craftsmanship.

For the 16th India–EU Summit held at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, on January 27, von der Leyen opted for a striking electric blue bandhgala by designer Anamika Khanna. The elegant ensemble featured intricate resham embroidery and subtle tone-on-tone 3D floral motifs, paired with classic ivory trousers. She wore the outfit during her visit to Raj Ghat and later at the high-level summit.

The summit proved historic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President Antonio Costa, and Ursula von der Leyen jointly announced a landmark fair trade agreement, marking a major milestone in India–EU relations.

Notably, this wasn’t her first nod to Indian fashion during the visit. A day earlier, at the Republic Day celebrations, von der Leyen had worn a Banarasi brocade bandhgala designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, further underlining her appreciation for Indian textiles and craftsmanship.

Reacting to her fashion choices, Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), said, “It fills us with immense pride to witness European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen donning the creations of Indian designers for such a historic visit to India. Her choice was not just a statement of style, but a homage to the extraordinary talent of Indian craftsmen and weavers, whose artistry tells the story of our heritage on the world stage.”

Von der Leyen’s repeated showcase of Indian designers during key diplomatic moments has been widely praised, with many viewing it as a symbolic gesture of cultural respect alongside strengthening global ties.