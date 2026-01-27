 WATCH: Mukesh Ambani Sportingly Tells Stand-Up Comedian Zarna Garg To Make "Jokes Only On Me" As Wife Nita Introduces The Two
A light-hearted video of Mukesh Ambani meeting comedian Zarna Garg has gone viral after he sportingly told her to make “jokes only on me.” Introduced by Nita Ambani, the billionaire praised Garg’s work and showed rare self-deprecating humour. Netizens applauded his openness & sporting nature.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
A candid and light-hearted moment between billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and popular Indian-origin stand-up comedian Zarna Garg has taken social media by storm. The now-viral video shows Ambani being introduced to Garg by his wife, Nita Ambani, during an intimate gathering attended by several guests from the creative and cultural space.

As the two meet, Mukesh Ambani is seen greeting the comedian warmly, expressing genuine admiration for her work. In a moment that instantly won hearts online, he tells Garg, “We want to get you. I am going to invite you,” before adding with a smile, “And jokes should be on me.” The remark drew attention online, highlighting his sporting spirit and sense of humour.

The clip has been widely appreciated for showcasing a softer, more approachable side of one of the world’s most influential figures.

Equally notable was Nita Ambani’s role in the interaction, as she proudly introduced Garg and facilitated the warm exchange, reflecting the couple’s continued support for artists and performers.

Anip Patel shared the video on the Insagram. The caption of the video read, "NMA came over to us @anippatel90 & @zarnagarg at dinner and said come meet my husband. MA: “Please come to India and make jokes about me.” Zarna: “No… about your daughters-in-law....”

Who is Zarna Garg?

Zarna Garg is a prominent Indian-American stand-up comedian, screenwriter, author, and podcaster known for her observational humor focusing on the Indian immigrant experience, motherhood, and family dynamics. She gained widespread recognition through viral social media content.

