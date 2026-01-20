 'Trying To Be Nita Ambani': Social Media Trolls Maryam Nawaz’s Wedding Jewellery; Traces It Back To Indian Royal History
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s jewellery at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding has sparked online debate after its design was linked to the Indian royal history. She wore a collar necklace from Hanif Jewellers' Taj Mahal Collection, similar to pieces worn by Baroda royals. While some praised the heritage look, others trolled her, comparing her to Nita Ambani.

article-image
'Trying To Be Nita Ambani': Indian Connection To Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Jewellery In Her Son's Wedding Sparks Discussions | Instagram @fashionjournalbym

Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has once again found herself at the centre of attention online following her son Junaid Safdar’s grand wedding celebrations in Lahore. While the lavish ceremony itself grabbed headlines, it was Maryam Nawaz’s striking jewellery choices that truly set social media abuzz. Drawing criticism, her jewellery had an unexpected historical connection to India.

After being trolled earlier for wearing “bride-like” outfits despite being the groom’s mother, attention has now shifted to her statement jewellery. Maryam Nawaz was seen wearing a ceremonial collar necklace from Hanif Jewellers’ Taj Mahal Collection. The luxurious piece featured multiple rows of diamonds with delicate hanging pendants, exuding a regal and grand aesthetic that instantly stood out.

TAKE A LOOK:

The discussion intensified after Instagram user and fashion enthusiast Mahrukh Dar highlighted the historical roots of the necklace design. According to the user, the style is not new and traces back to Indian royal history.

Photographs of Maharaja Khanderao Gaekwad and Maharaja Malhar Rao Gaekwad of Baroda show them wearing exactly similar collar-style necklaces, underscoring how royal aesthetics transcend generations. Dar pointed out that Maryam’s necklace is a modern uncut polki diamond interpretation rooted deeply in heritage and legacy.

article-image

This revelation triggered mixed reactions online. While some praised Maryam Nawaz for embracing historically inspired jewellery, others questioned her choice, especially given the ongoing conversations around nationalism. Several netizens compared her to Indian businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani, with comments like “She is just a copycat of Nita Ambani” & "Trying her best to be Nita Ambani", flooding social media.

Comments | Instagram @fashionjournalbym

At the same time, critics accused her of having an “obsession with India,” citing not just jewellery but broader aesthetic influences seen during the wedding festivities.

