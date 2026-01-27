Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival To Begin On Jan 31st! Top 10 Workshops & Events To Attend With Your Kids

Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 is all set to begin on January 31, and the much-loved Children’s vertical promises an exciting, creativity-packed experiences for young kids. Hosted at different venues including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), this year’s festival invites kids and families to dive into a world where art and learning come together.
Curated by Tasneem Rajkotwalla, Rishita Chandra and Richa Sethi, the 2026 theme ‘Roller Coaster’ perfectly captures the spirit of the Children’s Section. From eco-art and storytelling to theatre, science, yoga, robotics and stargazing, the line-up is designed to spark curiosity and encourage hands-on experience.
Top 10 Children’s Special Events At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026
1. Nature’s Printers – Eco-Art Adventures by Monica Jhaveri
When: Fri, 6 Feb
What Time: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Where: CSMVS – Museum
2. Sun Printing Workshop by Riddhi Satra
1st Workshop: Mon, 2 Feb & Sat, 7 Feb
What Time: 11:15 am – 12:30 pm
2nd Workshop: Sat, 7 Feb
What Time: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Where: CSMVS – Museum
3. Food & Beverage Investigator Program by The Whole Truth Food
When: Sun, 1 Feb
What Time: 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Where: CSMVS – Museum
4. GetLitt! Book Launch: ‘Milli Makes Colours’ – A Splish-Splash Colour Party
When: Sat, 7 Feb
What Time: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Where: CSMVS – Museum
5. Blindfolded Sculpture-Making Workshop for Children
When: Sun, 1 Feb
What Time: 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Where: CSMVS – Museum
6. Roll, Rotate, Revolve by Chai And Why
When: Sun, 8 Feb
What Time: 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Where: CSMVS – Museum
7. Play ‘Aalsi Bhima’ (Hindi) by Chali Kahani Theatre Group
When: Thu, 5 Feb
What Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Where: CSMVS – Museum
8. The Masketeer – 3D Sculptural Mask-Making with Arzan Khambatta
When: Sun, 1 Feb
What Time: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Where: CSMVS – Museum
9. Astro-Voyage with NSCM
When: Sat, 31 Jan & Sun, 1 Feb
What Time: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Where: CSMVS – Museum
10. Book Launch: Maharana Pratap – The Brave Warrior by Harshikaa Udasi
When: Sat, 7 Feb
What Time: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Where: Kitab Khana
With its thoughtfully curated workshops, performances and interactive sessions, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026’s Children’s Section promises a wholesome, joyful experience.