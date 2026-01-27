 UP Shocker: Lover Kills HR Manager, Beheads Her, Dumps Body In Gunny Bag In Agra; Arrested
A 32-year-old HR manager was allegedly murdered by her colleague and lover in Agra after she refused his marriage proposal. Police say the accused dismembered the body and dumped it in a gunny bag near Jawahar Bridge. CCTV footage led to his arrest. An FIR has been filed and investigations continue into the case now.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

A sensational murder case has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, where a 30-year-old man, Vinay Singh, allegedly killed his colleague and purported lover, Minky Sharma (32), after she refused his marriage proposal. Both worked in the same office, where the victim was employed as an HR manager.

According to police, after killing Minky, the accused allegedly dismembered the body, placed the remains in a gunny bag, and dumped it near a bridge over the Yamuna river.

Although the accused has been arrested, the search for the missing body part is still underway.

Reports said the headless body was found inside a gunny bag on Jawahar Bridge under the Etmadullah police station area on January 24. The victim was later identified as Minky Sharma, a resident of Tedhi Bagiya in Agra. She worked with a private firm in Sanjay Place, while the accused was employed at the same firm as a computer operator.

article-image

Police said the accused and the victim had been in a relationship for over two years. Tensions reportedly grew after Vinay learned that Minky had been in contact with another man for the past six months, leading to frequent arguments.

On January 23, Minky left home around 2 pm, informing her family that she was going to the office. When she did not return by evening and her phone was switched off, her family searched for her and later lodged a missing complaint at the Trans Yamuna police station.

In the early hours of January 24, police received information about a suspicious gunny bag lying on Jawahar Bridge. On reaching the spot, officers discovered the body.

Police formed five teams to trace the accused. CCTV footage showed a man dragging a gunny bag out of an office and riding a scooter towards Jawahar Bridge. Based on surveillance footage from Maruti Plaza, MG Road and the highway, the suspect was identified as Vinay Singh.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime. An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Police have recovered the scooter, knife and the victim’s clothes. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

