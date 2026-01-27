European Council President Antonio Costa Shows His OCI Card, Flaunts Goan Roots After India & EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals'; VIDEO

European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa on Tuesday (January 27) took everyone by surprise when he took out his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card during a joint press briefing after India and the European Union (EU) concluded the historic trade deal. While showing his OCI card, Costa highlighted his Goan roots.

“I’m the President of the European Council, but I’m also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I’m very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father’s family came from, and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me,” the European Council President said.

Praising the trade deal, Costa stated that both sides had taken the partnership to the next level. “We conclude today our trade negotiations. We relaunched at the latest meeting that I had the pleasure of hosting in May 2021 in my previous capacity. Our summit sends a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners,” the European Council President stated.

“Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level. As the two largest democracies in the world, we are working hand in hand to deliver concrete benefits for our citizens and to shape a resilient global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development,” he further added.

Costa has a connection with Goa as his grandfather was born in the former Portuguese colony. In Goa, Costa is affectionately known as Babush, a word in Konkani meaning ‘a young loved one’. The European Council President also served as prime minister of Portugal from 2015 to 2024.

India-EU Deal:

Earlier in the day, India and the EU concluded the “mother of all deals”. The announcement was made after the 16th India-EU Summit held between PM Modi and the European leaders. Lauding the conclusion of the historic deal, the Prime Minister said that the two major democracies of the world are adding a “decisive chapter” in their relationship.

“Yesterday was a historic moment when the European Union leaders took part in India’s Republic Day celebrations for the first time. Today is another such moment, when two major democratic powers are adding a decisive chapter in their relationship,” the Prime Minister stated.

The deal is expected to come into effect sometime next year. The free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to bring a qualitative change in deepening the overall bilateral ties in a range of sectors. The broad focus of the Tuesday meeting was on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies and strengthening the rules-based global order. The two sides are also set to unveil a defence framework pact and a strategic agenda.